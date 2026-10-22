Donald Trump reveals why Sundar Pichai refused his request to rename Atlantic Ocean

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US President Donald Trump has claimed that he considered renaming the Atlantic Ocean “Trump Ocean”, but said Google CEO Sundar Pichai rejected the idea because oceans span multiple countries.
Recounting his conversation with the tech executive, the US president said he approached Google Maps to explore the possibility of changing the name of the Atlantic Ocean. However, he was told that his request could not be accommodated.
“I said, Sundar, I’m thinking of the Atlantic Ocean. Can you handle it?” Trump said, recalling his conversation with Pichai.
‘I only like two oceans — Atlantic Ocean and Pacific Ocean’: Trump
Indicating that he would drop the proposal, the Republican leader said, “So, I’ll probably pass. Should I pass it? I think let’s keep it the Atlantic Ocean, right?”
US POLITICS · GEOGRAPHY
From Gulf of America to ‘Trump Ocean’: a timeline of Trump’s renaming drive
Two renamings are now official for the US federal government. The third, an ocean, was floated at a rally and then, by Trump’s own account, put aside.
Gulf of Mexico→Gulf of America
OFFICIAL IN US
Lake Ontario→Lake America
OFFICIAL IN US
Atlantic Ocean→“Trump Ocean”
IDEA ONLY
The timeline
Tap a numbered stop, or use Next.
GULF · JAN 7 2025
The promise
Weeks before taking office, Trump tells reporters he will rename the Gulf of Mexico.
“We’re going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America, which has a beautiful ring.”DONALD TRUMP
Fortune
GULF · JAN 20 2025
The order
On his first day back in office, Trump signs Executive Order 14172, ordering the Gulf of America name for official US federal use.
USGS; White House
GULF · FEB 9 2025
Into the federal database
After Interior Secretary Doug Burgum’s order on Feb 7, the US Geological Survey adds Gulf of America to its official place-names database. Trump declares Feb 9 the first “Gulf of America Day”.
USGS
GULF · MAY 2025
Mexico pushes back
A day after the US House passes a Gulf of America Act, Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum says Mexico has sued Google over the label. Google Maps shows “Gulf of America” in the US, “Gulf of Mexico” in Mexico, and both names elsewhere.
Yahoo News
LAKE · AUG 25 2026
A new target
Amid a trade war with Canada, Trump says he is giving “serious consideration” to renaming Lake Ontario “Lake America”, and shares an altered map.
ABC News
LAKE · AUG 27 2026
The second order
Trump signs Executive Order 14422. It covers the whole lake, which the US shares with Ontario, Canada, and gives the Interior Department 30 days to rename it.
“I am directing that the Lake officially be renamed as Lake America.”EXECUTIVE ORDER 14422
White House
OCEAN · OCT 10 2026
An ocean next?
At a rally in Clarksville, Tennessee, Trump floats renaming the Atlantic or the Pacific “Trump Ocean” or “Ocean of the Americas”. No order follows.
Hoodline
OCEAN · OCT 21 2026
“Probably pass”
At a rally in South Carolina, Trump says Google’s Sundar Pichai told him an ocean could not be renamed, and that he will “probably pass” and keep the Atlantic’s name. Google has not confirmed the conversation.
“Oceans are different, sir, they cover really a lot of countries.”PICHAI&RSQUO;S REPLY, AS RECOUNTED BY TRUMP
Newsweek, via Yahoo News
Status cards
Pick a body of water to see how far each name has gone.
Gulf of Mexico → Gulf of America
✓
PROPOSED
Jan 7, 2025, before his inauguration.
✓
OFFICIALLY DESIGNATED IN THE US
Yes. Executive Order 14172 (Jan 20, 2025); entered in the federal place-names database in February 2025.
✕
INTERNATIONALLY RECOGNISED
No. Mexico still uses Gulf of Mexico and has sued Google over the label; Google shows both names outside the US and Mexico.
Lake Ontario → Lake America
✓
PROPOSED
Aug 25, 2026, during a trade war with Canada.
✓
OFFICIALLY DESIGNATED IN THE US
Yes. Executive Order 14422 (Aug 27, 2026); the federal place-names database listed Lake America within about two days. Not everywhere yet: National Weather Service marine forecasts still said Lake Ontario on Sept 10.
✕
INTERNATIONALLY RECOGNISED
No. Prime Minister Mark Carney rejected it, and Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the lake stays Lake Ontario. Google shows Lake America only to US users.
Atlantic Ocean → “Trump Ocean”
?
PROPOSED
Floated on Oct 10, 2026, for the Atlantic or the Pacific, alongside “Ocean of the Americas”.
✕
OFFICIALLY DESIGNATED IN THE US
No. There has been no order, and on Oct 21 Trump said he would “probably pass”.
✕
INTERNATIONALLY RECOGNISED
No. Oceans span many countries; renaming one is a different matter from a gulf or lake the US borders.
YesFloated onlyNo
White House; USGS; ABC News; Nature World News; Yahoo News; Newsweek, via Yahoo News; Hoodline
Sources: White House executive orders 14172 and 14422; US Geological Survey; ABC News; Fortune; Nature World News; Yahoo News; Newsweek, via Yahoo News; Hoodline.
He added that his interest in renaming oceans was limited to the Atlantic and Pacific, suggesting he would not attach his name or the name of the United States to other oceans.
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“I only like two oceans, the Atlantic Ocean and the Pacific Ocean. I’m not going to put either Trump or America on any other ocean but these two,” he said.
He then recalled his father’s remark praising his ability to spot promising locations.
“My father said that kid has the greatest eye for location,” Trump recalled.
US renamed Gulf of Mexico and Lake Ontario
Earlier, the US administration renamed the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America, sparking diplomatic tensions between the two countries.
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In a similar move, Trump also renamed Lake Ontario, which lies between New York and Canada, as “Lake America”.
Following an executive order, Google Maps renamed Lake Ontario to “Lake of America” or “Lake America” for users in the United States.
The tech giant said that it follows the US Geographic Names Information System (GNIS) for map labels. While US users will see the updated name, Canadian users will continue to see Lake Ontario. In other parts of the world, Google Maps will retain Lake Ontario as the primary name, with Lake America appearing in parentheses.
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