Donald Trump reveals why Sundar Pichai refused his request to rename Atlantic Ocean

US President Donald Trump has claimed that he considered renaming the Atlantic Ocean “Trump Ocean”, but said Google CEO Sundar Pichai rejected the idea because oceans span multiple countries.

Recounting his conversation with the tech executive, the US president said he approached Google Maps to explore the possibility of changing the name of the Atlantic Ocean. However, he was told that his request could not be accommodated.

“I said, Sundar, I’m thinking of the Atlantic Ocean. Can you handle it?” Trump said, recalling his conversation with Pichai.

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To this, the Google CEO responded, “No, no, no. This time I’m not doing it.”