‘Unfairly attacked’: Trump warns Iran over Qatar strike, denies US knowledge in Israel’s South Pars assault

For the first time, the US has admitted to having been clueless about an attack under the “joint operation” with Israel against Iran. US President Donald Trump on Thursday said the US had no clue about Israel launching an attack on the South Pars Gas Field in Iran. He also said Iran did not know this and “unfairly attacked” Qatar’s LNG facility.

This is the first time the US has said that Israel has acted without taking it into confidence since both nations launched the joint operation against Iran on February 28.

“Israel, out of anger for what has taken place in the Middle East, has violently lashed out at a major facility known as South Pars Gas Field in Iran. A relatively small section of the whole has been hit. The United States knew nothing about this particular attack, and the country of Qatar was in no way, shape, or form, involved with it, nor did it have any idea that it was going to happen,” Trump posted on Truth Social.