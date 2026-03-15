‘We will soon get the Strait of Hormuz open’: Trump urges China, UK and other nations to send warships amid rising oil prices

President Donald Trump waves after arriving on Air Force One, Friday, March 13, 2026, at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

US President Donald Trump has called on the UK and other countries to send warships to help keep the Strait of Hormuz open as tensions with Iran continue.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump urged countries affected by the disruption of shipping in the narrow waterway to deploy naval vessels alongside the United States.

“Many countries, especially those affected by Iran’s attempted closure of the Hormuz Strait, will be sending warships, in conjunction with the United States of America, to keep the strait open and safe,” Trump wrote.

The strait links the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and is one of the world’s main oil shipping routes.

Around a fifth of global oil supplies pass through it, with roughly 20 million barrels transported through the channel each day.

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Since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran about two weeks ago, several vessels travelling through the waterway have reportedly come under attack. Shipping through the area has been severely disrupted, pushing up oil prices and raising concerns about the global economy.

Trump claimed Iran’s military power had been eliminated but said the country could still threaten ships in the area.

“We have already destroyed 100% of Iran’s military capability, but it’s easy for them to send a drone or two, drop a mine, or deliver a close-range missile somewhere along, or in, this waterway,” he wrote.

He added that the United States would continue military action to reopen the route.

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“In the meantime, the United States will be bombing the hell out of the shoreline, and continually shooting Iranian boats and ships out of the water. One way or the other, we will soon get the Hormuz Strait open, safe, and free,” Trump said.

Iran rejected Trump’s claims, saying reports that its military capabilities had been destroyed were based on “fabricated lies”.

A spokesperson for the UK Ministry of Defence said Britain was discussing options with partners to protect shipping in the region.

“We are currently discussing with our allies and partners a range of options to ensure the security of shipping in the region,” the spokesperson said.

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Former Royal Navy commander Neil Morisetti said the threat level in the strait remained high.

“I think that’s why you’re hearing people saying we hope to escort the tankers shortly, because it’s probably too high a threat at the moment and the risks are too great,” he told the Sunday Times.

Trump’s call for British involvement contrasts with his earlier criticism of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer for not joining the initial strikes on Iran.

“The United Kingdom, our once great ally, is finally giving serious thought to sending two aircraft carriers to the Middle East,” Trump wrote last week. “That’s OK, Prime Minister Starmer, we don’t need them any longer – but we will remember.”

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The UK did not take part in the initial attacks on Iran, which reportedly killed Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

Starmer has defended the decision, telling MPs: “President Trump has expressed his disagreement with our decision not to get involved in the initial strikes, but it is my duty to judge what is in Britain’s national interest.”