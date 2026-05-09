‘Alien’ and ‘UFO’ files released by US; ‘mysterious’ Apollo mission photos now out in public domain

The US Department of Defense has published 161 declassified files, with more expected.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readMay 9, 2026 09:28 AM IST First published on: May 9, 2026 at 09:28 AM IST
Trump UFOsFiles on UFOs, released Friday, May 8, 2026, by the Pentagon, are photographed in Washington. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump said his administration has released government files on UFOs and extraterrestrial life, calling it a step towards transparency.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the documents were being made public for review.

“In an effort for complete and maximum transparency… the people can decide for themselves, ‘what the hell is going on?’” he wrote.

Trump UFOs
(Photo: @realDonaldTrump)

He said previous administrations had not been open on the issue and described the release as part of his promise to share information on unidentified aerial phenomena.

Pentagon releases decades of records

The US Department of Defense has published 161 declassified files, with more expected.

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The documents include military reports, astronaut accounts and civilian sightings collected over several decades.

The files are available on the Pentagon’s website for public access.

Astronauts reported lights in space

The BBC reported that transcripts from Apollo missions describe astronauts seeing unusual lights.
Buzz Aldrin said during the 1969 mission he observed “a fairly bright light source”.

Trump UFOs
Files on UFOs, released Friday, May 8, 2026, by the Pentagon, are photographed in Washington. (Photo: AP)

Apollo 12 astronaut Alan Bean reported seeing particles and flashes of light moving in space.

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During Apollo 17, astronaut Jack Schmitt said, “It’s like the Fourth of July out there,” as flashing lights were seen. Reports suggested these could have been reflections.

Civilian and military sightings included

The files also contain reports from civilians describing unidentified objects.
One account from 1957 cited a large circular object rising from the ground. More recent reports from 2023 mention metal objects appearing from bright light.

The BBC said videos from US military operations in places including Iraq, Syria and the United Arab Emirates show objects described as “unresolved unidentified anomalous phenomenon”.

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Trump UFOs
A photo of “flying saucer alleged specimens” in files on UFOs, released Friday, May 8, 2026, by the Pentagon, is photographed in Washington. (AP Photo)

Some US lawmakers welcomed the release. Republican Congressman Tim Burchett called it a “great start”, while Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna described it as “a massive first step”, according to the BBC.

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Others were critical. Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said the release distracted from other issues.

The US government has faced growing pressure in recent years to share more information on UFO sightings, with Congress holding hearings on the subject.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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