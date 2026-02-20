Trump orders Pentagon to release ‘alien’, ‘ET’ records after Obama’s viral claims

US President Donald Trump has ordered the release of UFO and Area 51 records, directing officials to declassify documents linked to unidentified aerial phenomena and alien claims.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readFeb 20, 2026 08:10 AM IST
Donald Trump said he had directed his officials to begin identifying and disclosing all documents related to alien and extraterrestrial entities (File photo).Donald Trump said he had directed his officials to begin identifying and disclosing all documents related to alien and extraterrestrial entities (File photo).
Make us preferred source on Google

The mystery around “Area 51” that we have seen in countless movies and read in the US could soon be unmasked. US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he has asked his administration to start releasing government records related to Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) and any material tied to “alien and extraterrestrial life”. He said the topic has fascinated the public for decades and fuelled numerous speculative claims.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he had asked Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and other agency leaders to begin identifying and disclosing all relevant documents. He added that officials should also make public “any and all other information” connected to what he described as complex yet significant matters.

No clarity on type of files to be released

It remains uncertain which files could be made public or what they might reveal. The Pentagon has logged sightings of what it terms unidentified aerial phenomena, or UAPs, for many years. However, a 2024 military assessment stated there was no proof from any government inquiry that such incidents involved extraterrestrial beings.

Trump’s directive followed remarks earlier in the week from former President Barack Obama, who stirred discussion after telling a podcast host that aliens are real. He later clarified he had never encountered evidence of contact between humans and extraterrestrial life while in office, explaining that his belief stems from the vastness of the universe and the statistical likelihood that life exists elsewhere.

When reporters asked Trump about those comments on Thursday, he said he was unsure whether aliens exist but argued Obama had “made a big mistake” and disclosed classified information. “I may get him out of trouble by declassifying,” Trump said.

 

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Trump Gaza board meeting, donald trump, donald trump Gaza board meeting, shehbaz sharif, Narendra Modi, Gaza, gaza peace talks, gaza ceasefire, gaza peace plan, Gaza conflict, Gaza Israel conflict, Hamas Israel conflict, Benjamin Netanyahu, Gaza Palestine, Israel and Palestine, Israel Palestine conflict, Israel Palestine relations, Israel-Palestine talks, Palestine-Israel relations, India news, Indian express
India attends Trump’s Gaza board meeting as observer
No-trust move against Speaker: Govt plays on differences within Opp ranks
No-trust move against Speaker Birla: Govt plays on differences within Opposition ranks
Tigmanshu Dhulia
'I started crying': Tigmanshu Dhulia recalls how Jaya Bachchan saved him from angry student mob
Rajpal Yadav
'I don't want sympathy': Rajpal Yadav refuses to reveal financial support received from Sonu Sood, Salman Khan
Mumbai apartment rent video
'Both my kidneys, bro’: Mumbai woman reveals Rs 1.11 lakh monthly rent for Bandra 2 BHK, video goes viral
Vetements burnt pocket shirt price
Luxury brand launches ‘burnt’ white shirts for over Rs 1 lakh, netizens react: 'Doing this for years'
L-R: Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus, Pakistan's Saim Ayub and Netherlands' Aryan Dutt have disturbed Indian batting attack during T20 World Cup 2026 league phase. (PHOTO: AP & ICC)
Rivals copy Martin Crowe's 1992 World Cup strategy to rein in Indian batsmen
Bennett
Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett: Unbeaten, Unhurried, Unstoppable
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, is key
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, will be key
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, centre, joins hands with Google CEO Sundar Pichai, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and others during the India AI Impact Summit 2026, in New Delhi. Amodei stands next to Altman.
That awkward moment at AI Summit: Why Altman and Amodei did not hold hands
hardik pandya ind vs pak watch
Hardik Pandya flaunts an ultra-rare Jacob & Co. watch during the India vs. Pakistan match—one of only 25 available worldwide
Sam Altman and N Chandrasekaran in conversation at the OpenAI India event in New Delhi.
‘Scale, speed, and the entire stack’: Sam Altman on why India matters to OpenAI
Advertisement
Must Read
Rivals copy Martin Crowe's 1992 World Cup strategy to rein in Indian batsmen
L-R: Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus, Pakistan's Saim Ayub and Netherlands' Aryan Dutt have disturbed Indian batting attack during T20 World Cup 2026 league phase. (PHOTO: AP & ICC)
Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett: Unbeaten, Unhurried, Unstoppable
Bennett
Fabiano Caruana and the burden of being second best
Fabiano Caruana is the third highest rated player in the history of chess. (PHOTO: Freestyle Chess/Lennart Ootes)
‘Scale, speed, and the entire stack’: Sam Altman on why India matters to OpenAI
Sam Altman and N Chandrasekaran in conversation at the OpenAI India event in New Delhi.
‘Knowledge is human’: Co-founder Jimmy Wales on why Wikipedia still matters in an AI world
Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales remains optimistic about the future of human-curated knowledge, even as AI-generated content spreads online. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)
India AI Impact Summit 2026 live: AI policy decisions, industry announcements, and expert insights
India AI Impact Summit 2026
Hardik Pandya flaunts an ultra-rare Jacob & Co. watch during the India vs. Pakistan match—one of only 25 available worldwide
hardik pandya ind vs pak watch
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'Both my kidneys, bro’: Mumbai woman reveals Rs 1.11 lakh monthly rent for Bandra 2 BHK, video goes viral
Mumbai apartment rent video
Luxury brand launches ‘burnt’ white shirts for over Rs 1 lakh, netizens react: 'Doing this for years'
Vetements burnt pocket shirt price
‘Huge let down’: Attendees forced to walk 6 km as VIP movement paralyses India AI Impact Summit
The India AI Impact Summit 2026 will conclude on Friday (February 20)
Watch: The chilling moment as an avalanche strikes a moving Swiss passenger train
Avalanche in Switzerland
British tourist damages kiosks at Hong Kong International Airport, could face up to 10 years in prison
UK tourist Hong Kong Airport
Feb 20: Latest News
Advertisement