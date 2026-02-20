Trump orders Pentagon to release ‘alien’, ‘ET’ records after Obama’s viral claims

The mystery around “Area 51” that we have seen in countless movies and read in the US could soon be unmasked. US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he has asked his administration to start releasing government records related to Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) and any material tied to “alien and extraterrestrial life”. He said the topic has fascinated the public for decades and fuelled numerous speculative claims.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he had asked Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and other agency leaders to begin identifying and disclosing all relevant documents. He added that officials should also make public “any and all other information” connected to what he described as complex yet significant matters.
No clarity on type of files to be released
It remains uncertain which files could be made public or what they might reveal. The Pentagon has logged sightings of what it terms unidentified aerial phenomena, or UAPs, for many years. However, a 2024 military assessment stated there was no proof from any government inquiry that such incidents involved extraterrestrial beings.
Trump’s directive followed remarks earlier in the week from former President Barack Obama, who stirred discussion after telling a podcast host that aliens are real. He later clarified he had never encountered evidence of contact between humans and extraterrestrial life while in office, explaining that his belief stems from the vastness of the universe and the statistical likelihood that life exists elsewhere.
When reporters asked Trump about those comments on Thursday, he said he was unsure whether aliens exist but argued Obama had “made a big mistake” and disclosed classified information. “I may get him out of trouble by declassifying,” Trump said.
.@pdoocy: "Obama said that aliens are real. Have you seen any evidence of non-human visitors to Earth?"
