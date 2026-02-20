Trump orders Pentagon to release ‘alien’, ‘ET’ records after Obama’s viral claims

Donald Trump said he had directed his officials to begin identifying and disclosing all documents related to alien and extraterrestrial entities (File photo).

The mystery around “Area 51” that we have seen in countless movies and read in the US could soon be unmasked. US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he has asked his administration to start releasing government records related to Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) and any material tied to “alien and extraterrestrial life”. He said the topic has fascinated the public for decades and fuelled numerous speculative claims.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he had asked Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and other agency leaders to begin identifying and disclosing all relevant documents. He added that officials should also make public “any and all other information” connected to what he described as complex yet significant matters.