Trump to address nation, likely to detail US’ exit strategy on Iran war

US Israel Iran War Latest News: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday indicated that American forces could withdraw from Iran within the next few weeks, suggesting a possible timeline of “two or three weeks”. He will now address the nation at 9 PM, Wednesday (Eastern Time) (6:30 AM IST) and is expected to detail the US’s next course of action or update about the Iran war.
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Speaking to reporters at the White House on Tuesday, Trump said there was little justification for continuing the military campaign. “We’ll be leaving very soon,” he remarked, adding that the US presence was no longer necessary.
The United States, along with Israel, launched strikes on Iran on February 28.
In his remarks, Trump downplayed the need for a negotiated agreement to bring the conflict to a close, signaling that Washington could opt to end operations unilaterally.
“Iran doesn’t have to make a deal,” he said, describing the current leadership as more approachable. He added that even without a formal agreement, the US could exit once it believes Iran’s military capabilities have been sufficiently weakened.
According to Trump, the objective is to ensure Iran cannot develop nuclear weapons for an extended period. “Then we’ll leave whether we have a deal or not. It’s irrelevant now,” he said, while acknowledging that a deal remains possible if Tehran chooses to pursue one.
He had earlier said that Iran’s military capabilities had been weakened to limit it to its territory. He had also said that the US’s primary objective of destroying Tehran’s nuclear programme had been achieved.
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He also claimed that Iran is keen to negotiate, saying, “They want to make a deal more than I want to make a deal,” while reiterating that the conflict could conclude in a relatively short time frame.
Pointing to ongoing military operations, Trump said US forces have carried out extensive strikes. “We’re hitting them very hard,” he noted, adding that significant missile production facilities were destroyed overnight.
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