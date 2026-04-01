Trump to address nation, likely to detail US’ exit strategy on Iran war

US President Donald Trump will address nation tomorrow and is likely to share an update on Iran war (File photo)

US Israel Iran War Latest News: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday indicated that American forces could withdraw from Iran within the next few weeks, suggesting a possible timeline of “two or three weeks”. He will now address the nation at 9 PM, Wednesday (Eastern Time) (6:30 AM IST) and is expected to detail the US’s next course of action or update about the Iran war.

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Speaking to reporters at the White House on Tuesday, Trump said there was little justification for continuing the military campaign. “We’ll be leaving very soon,” he remarked, adding that the US presence was no longer necessary.