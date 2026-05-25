‘Don’t rush into a deal’: Trump says talks with Iran still under way

US President Donald Trump says he has instructed negotiators “not to rush into a deal” with Iran, after reports suggested an agreement was close.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said negotiations were “proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner” but stressed that “both sides must take their time and get it right”.

His comments came after reports suggested a deal could be close. Trump had earlier said an agreement was “largely negotiated”, raising expectations of an announcement.

‘It isn’t even fully negotiated yet’

Trump said any deal with Iran would be different from past agreements.

“If I make a deal with Iran, it will be a good and proper one,” he wrote, adding that it would not resemble the deal reached under former president Barack Obama.

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(Photo: @realDonaldTrump)



“Our deal is the exact opposite, but nobody has seen it, or knows what it is. It isn’t even fully negotiated yet,” he said.

Talks continue amid differences

According to US media, discussions include a possible 60-day extension of the ceasefire, reopening the Strait of Hormuz and further negotiations over Iran’s nuclear programme.

Iranian officials have also indicated progress but said key issues remain unresolved. A foreign ministry spokesperson said progress does not mean agreement has been reached on major points.

Both sides have referred to a possible “memorandum of understanding” that could allow more time for negotiations.

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Trump said US measures, including a blockade on Iranian ports, would remain in place until a deal is “reached, certified, and signed”.

The potential agreement has drawn mixed reactions in Washington. Some Republican leaders have criticised it, while others say negotiations are necessary.

The US and Israel launched strikes on Iran in February, leading to wider tensions in the region. A ceasefire agreed in April has largely held, allowing talks to continue.