‘Don’t rush into a deal’: Trump says talks with Iran still under way

Donald Trump said any deal with Iran would be different from past agreements.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMay 25, 2026 05:31 AM IST First published on: May 25, 2026 at 05:08 AM IST
US Iran WarPresident Donald Trump speaks during a Fighting For American Workers event. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump says he has instructed negotiators “not to rush into a deal” with Iran, after reports suggested an agreement was close.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said negotiations were “proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner” but stressed that “both sides must take their time and get it right”.

His comments came after reports suggested a deal could be close. Trump had earlier said an agreement was “largely negotiated”, raising expectations of an announcement.

‘It isn’t even fully negotiated yet’

Trump said any deal with Iran would be different from past agreements.

“If I make a deal with Iran, it will be a good and proper one,” he wrote, adding that it would not resemble the deal reached under former president Barack Obama.

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Donald Trump
(Photo: @realDonaldTrump)

“Our deal is the exact opposite, but nobody has seen it, or knows what it is. It isn’t even fully negotiated yet,” he said.

Talks continue amid differences

According to US media, discussions include a possible 60-day extension of the ceasefire, reopening the Strait of Hormuz and further negotiations over Iran’s nuclear programme.

Iranian officials have also indicated progress but said key issues remain unresolved. A foreign ministry spokesperson said progress does not mean agreement has been reached on major points.

Both sides have referred to a possible “memorandum of understanding” that could allow more time for negotiations.

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Trump said US measures, including a blockade on Iranian ports, would remain in place until a deal is “reached, certified, and signed”.

The potential agreement has drawn mixed reactions in Washington. Some Republican leaders have criticised it, while others say negotiations are necessary.

The US and Israel launched strikes on Iran in February, leading to wider tensions in the region. A ceasefire agreed in April has largely held, allowing talks to continue.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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