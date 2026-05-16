‘It’s 59 miles from China, 9,500 from us’: Why Trump is openly questioning the US role in protecting Taiwan

President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, May 15, 2026, in Washington, on return from Beijing where he met with China's President Xi Jinping. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump has raised questions about Washington’s position on Taiwan, pointing to geography and power differences with China while speaking after his return from China.

“When you look at the odds, China is a very powerful, big country. That’s a very small island,” Trump said, describing how he sees the situation between China and Taiwan.

He said distance makes it harder for the United States to respond. “Think of it; it’s 59 miles away. We’re 9,500 miles away. That’s a little bit of a difficult problem,” he told Fox News, referring to Taiwan’s proximity to China.

Trump on Taiwan:



When you look at the odds, China is a very, very powerful, big country. That’s a very small island.



Think of it; it’s 59 miles away. We’re 9,500 miles away. That’s a little bit of a difficult problem.



If you look at the history, Taiwan was developed because we… pic.twitter.com/O9xAQjKyfa — Clash Report (@clashreport) May 15, 2026

Trump’s remarks suggest a more cautious tone on US involvement, as he focused on practical challenges rather than long-standing policy commitments.

He also spoke about Taiwan’s semiconductor industry and criticised earlier US administrations. “If you look at the history, Taiwan was developed because we had presidents that didn’t know what they were doing,” he said.

“They stole our chip industry,” Trump added, repeating his criticism of how the sector developed over time.

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Taiwan is a key issue in US-China relations, with Washington maintaining support for the island while Beijing considers it part of its territory. Trump’s comments come as he continues to speak on trade and foreign policy matters involving China.

His remarks are likely to draw attention as they touch on US strategy in the region and its approach towards Taiwan.