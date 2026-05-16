‘It’s 59 miles from China, 9,500 from us’: Why Trump is openly questioning the US role in protecting Taiwan

Trump’s remarks suggest a more cautious tone on US involvement, as he focused on practical challenges rather than long-standing policy commitments.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMay 16, 2026 08:19 AM IST First published on: May 16, 2026 at 08:19 AM IST
Trump ChinaPresident Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, May 15, 2026, in Washington, on return from Beijing where he met with China's President Xi Jinping. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump has raised questions about Washington’s position on Taiwan, pointing to geography and power differences with China while speaking after his return from China.

“When you look at the odds, China is a very powerful, big country. That’s a very small island,” Trump said, describing how he sees the situation between China and Taiwan.

He said distance makes it harder for the United States to respond. “Think of it; it’s 59 miles away. We’re 9,500 miles away. That’s a little bit of a difficult problem,” he told Fox News, referring to Taiwan’s proximity to China.

Trump’s remarks suggest a more cautious tone on US involvement, as he focused on practical challenges rather than long-standing policy commitments.

He also spoke about Taiwan’s semiconductor industry and criticised earlier US administrations. “If you look at the history, Taiwan was developed because we had presidents that didn’t know what they were doing,” he said.

“They stole our chip industry,” Trump added, repeating his criticism of how the sector developed over time.

Most Read
1Iran US War News LIVE Updates: Iran’s FM warns US of rising economic costs from Trump’s ‘war of choice’
2US set to drop charges against Gautam Adani after lawyer makes $10-bn offer: NYT Report
3What is ‘Thucydides trap,’ mentioned during Trump-Xi meeting?
4Singha beer heir Siranudh Scott alleges sexual abuse by brother: ‘People don’t know the truth’
5Inside Trump’s Beijing summit: $100B+ Boeing and soybean deals sealed, but ‘tough’ realities over Taiwan and Jimmy Lai remain
6The ‘$100 per head plot’: How a 22-year-old Indian ran a human smuggling ring in New York
Story continues below this ad

Taiwan is a key issue in US-China relations, with Washington maintaining support for the island while Beijing considers it part of its territory. Trump’s comments come as he continues to speak on trade and foreign policy matters involving China.

His remarks are likely to draw attention as they touch on US strategy in the region and its approach towards Taiwan.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
May 16: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments