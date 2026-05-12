Trump names two US Supreme Court justices as he slams tariff ruling, fears setback in birthright citizenship case

Trump said he does not expect personal loyalty from judges but expects decisions that support the country.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readMay 12, 2026 02:39 PM IST First published on: May 12, 2026 at 02:39 PM IST
US President Donald Trump.US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump has publicly criticised two Supreme Court justices over a recent ruling on tariffs and said he expected them to rule against his administration again in an upcoming case on birthright citizenship.

Trump expressed his frustration after the Supreme Court ruled against his use of emergency powers to impose tariffs.

Trump wrote in a social media post that the decision was “illegal” and said it had cost the United States billions.

“They voted against me, and our Country, on Tariffs,” Trump said, as quoted by Fox News, adding that the ruling had caused financial loss and complications for the government.

He also said the court could have avoided repayment issues with a small change in wording.

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“They could have solved that situation with a ‘tiny’ sentence,” he said, according to Fox News.

Warning over birthright citizenship case

Trump also spoke about a pending Supreme Court decision on birthright citizenship, which is expected in the coming weeks.

“A negative ruling on Birthright Citizenship… is not economically sustainable,” he said, as quoted by Fox News.

He added that he believes the court may rule against his administration in that case as well.

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Comments on loyalty and court decisions

Trump said he does not expect personal loyalty from judges but expects decisions that support the country.

“I don’t want loyalty, but I do want and expect it for our Country,” he said, according to Fox News.

Also read What the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution says about birthright citizenship

He also criticised what he described as inconsistent behaviour among judges.

“Republican justices often go out of their way to oppose me,” he said, as quoted by Fox News.

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Who are the justices?

Trump named two justices in his remarks:

  • Neil Gorsuch – appointed by Trump in 2017
  • Amy Coney Barrett – appointed by Trump in 2020

Both justices joined a majority decision that went against the administration on tariffs. The ruling was delivered by a 6–3 majority of the court.

The Supreme Court had reviewed Trump’s use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose tariffs on foreign goods.

Also read Birthright Citizenship: After tariffs, Trump could be in for another setback from the Supreme Court he shaped

A majority of justices ruled that the use of this law for tariffs was not valid. Three justices disagreed with the ruling.

The court is expected to deliver its ruling on birthright citizenship before the end of June or early July.

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The case relates to efforts by the Trump administration to change how citizenship is granted to children born in the United States.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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