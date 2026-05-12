Trump names two US Supreme Court justices as he slams tariff ruling, fears setback in birthright citizenship case

US President Donald Trump has publicly criticised two Supreme Court justices over a recent ruling on tariffs and said he expected them to rule against his administration again in an upcoming case on birthright citizenship.

Trump expressed his frustration after the Supreme Court ruled against his use of emergency powers to impose tariffs.

Trump wrote in a social media post that the decision was “illegal” and said it had cost the United States billions.

“They voted against me, and our Country, on Tariffs,” Trump said, as quoted by Fox News, adding that the ruling had caused financial loss and complications for the government.

He also said the court could have avoided repayment issues with a small change in wording.

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“They could have solved that situation with a ‘tiny’ sentence,” he said, according to Fox News.

Warning over birthright citizenship case

Trump also spoke about a pending Supreme Court decision on birthright citizenship, which is expected in the coming weeks.

“A negative ruling on Birthright Citizenship… is not economically sustainable,” he said, as quoted by Fox News.

He added that he believes the court may rule against his administration in that case as well.

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Comments on loyalty and court decisions

Trump said he does not expect personal loyalty from judges but expects decisions that support the country.

“I don’t want loyalty, but I do want and expect it for our Country,” he said, according to Fox News.

Also read What the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution says about birthright citizenship

He also criticised what he described as inconsistent behaviour among judges.

“Republican justices often go out of their way to oppose me,” he said, as quoted by Fox News.

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Who are the justices?

Trump named two justices in his remarks:

Neil Gorsuch – appointed by Trump in 2017

Amy Coney Barrett – appointed by Trump in 2020

Both justices joined a majority decision that went against the administration on tariffs. The ruling was delivered by a 6–3 majority of the court.

The Supreme Court had reviewed Trump’s use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose tariffs on foreign goods.

A majority of justices ruled that the use of this law for tariffs was not valid. Three justices disagreed with the ruling.



The court is expected to deliver its ruling on birthright citizenship before the end of June or early July.

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The case relates to efforts by the Trump administration to change how citizenship is granted to children born in the United States.