‘We don’t need people that join wars after we’ve already won’: Trump tells UK it does not need aircraft carriers

US President Donald Trump said the United States does not need Britain’s help to win the war with Iran, accusing British Prime Minister Keir Starmer of considering joining the conflict too late.
In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said Britain was “finally giving serious thought” to sending aircraft carriers to the Middle East but suggested such support would not be necessary.
“The United Kingdom, our once Great Ally, maybe the Greatest of them all, is finally giving serious thought to sending two aircraft carriers to the Middle East,” Trump wrote.
“That’s OK, Prime Minister Starmer, we don’t need them any longer — but we will remember. We don’t need people that join wars after we’ve already won,” he added.
According to Reuters, Trump’s remarks come amid tensions between Washington and London over the US military campaign against Iran.
Earlier, Trump criticised Starmer after Britain initially blocked the use of UK bases for US strikes on Iran. The British government later allowed American forces to use the bases for what Starmer described as defensive operations against Iranian missiles and launch sites.
Britain’s Ministry of Defence said it was preparing the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales for possible deployment, though a final decision on sending it to the Middle East has not been taken, a British official told Reuters.
Starmer has defended his decision to delay approval for US strikes, saying he wanted to ensure any military action was legal and properly planned.