‘We don’t need people that join wars after we’ve already won’: Trump tells UK it does not need aircraft carriers

President Donald Trump salutes as an Army carry team moves a flag-draped transfer case with the remains of Sgt. Declan Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa, who was killed in a drone strike at a command center in Kuwait after the U.S. and Israel launched its military campaign against Iran, during a casualty return Saturday, March 7, 2026, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

US President Donald Trump said the United States does not need Britain’s help to win the war with Iran, accusing British Prime Minister Keir Starmer of considering joining the conflict too late.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said Britain was “finally giving serious thought” to sending aircraft carriers to the Middle East but suggested such support would not be necessary.