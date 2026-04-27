‘I’m not a pedophile… you are a disgrace’: Trump snaps at reporter over shooter ‘manifesto’

President Donald Trump arrives to speak in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House after a shooting outside the ballroomt at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump pushed back at questions about a suspected shooter’s writings during an interview on 60 Minutes, after excerpts describing him as a “rapist” and “pedophile” were read out.

“I was waiting for you to read that,” Trump told interviewer Norah O’Donnell. “Yeah, he did write that. I’m not a rapist… I read the manifesto. You know, he’s a sick person. You shouldn’t be reading that… you are a disgrace, but go ahead, let’s finish the interview.”

The gunman who attempted to storm the White House Correspondents’ Dinner wrote a letter explaining his actions and accusing "Administration officials" broadly of various serious crimes. When Norah O'Donnell read this list of crimes to President Trump, he was offended.



“I read… pic.twitter.com/H0NKCc2oUK — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) April 26, 2026

The exchange came a day after a shooting incident at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in Washington DC, where Trump, Vice-President JD Vance and other officials were present. Law enforcement said the suspect, identified as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, was stopped before entering the ballroom.

Trump said he was not alarmed during the incident and suggested his actions may have slowed security officials. “I wanted to see what was happening,” he said. “I wasn’t making it that easy for them.” He added that Secret Service agents later asked him and the first lady to get down on the floor as they moved to safety.

Members of law enforcement respond during the White House Correspondents Dinner, Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Tom Brenner)

According to US attorney general Todd Blanche, early findings suggest the suspect may have been targeting members of the administration. Authorities are examining writings attributed to the suspect that have been described as a manifesto.

During the interview, Trump also criticised the media and referred to reports that the suspect had attended a protest. “The reason you have people like that is you have people doing ‘No Kings’. I’m not a king,” he said. “If I was a king, I wouldn’t be dealing with you.”

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Trump said the correspondents’ dinner should be held again despite the incident, adding that such events should not be called off because of an attack.