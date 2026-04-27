‘I’m not a pedophile… you are a disgrace’: Trump snaps at reporter over shooter ‘manifesto’

Trump said he was not alarmed during the incident and suggested his actions may have slowed security officials.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readApr 27, 2026 07:27 AM IST First published on: Apr 27, 2026 at 07:27 AM IST
Trump White House Correspondents DinnerPresident Donald Trump arrives to speak in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House after a shooting outside the ballroomt at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump pushed back at questions about a suspected shooter’s writings during an interview on 60 Minutes, after excerpts describing him as a “rapist” and “pedophile” were read out.

“I was waiting for you to read that,” Trump told interviewer Norah O’Donnell. “Yeah, he did write that. I’m not a rapist… I read the manifesto. You know, he’s a sick person. You shouldn’t be reading that… you are a disgrace, but go ahead, let’s finish the interview.”

The exchange came a day after a shooting incident at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in Washington DC, where Trump, Vice-President JD Vance and other officials were present. Law enforcement said the suspect, identified as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, was stopped before entering the ballroom.

Trump said he was not alarmed during the incident and suggested his actions may have slowed security officials. “I wanted to see what was happening,” he said. “I wasn’t making it that easy for them.” He added that Secret Service agents later asked him and the first lady to get down on the floor as they moved to safety.

Trump White House Correspondents Dinner
Members of law enforcement respond during the White House Correspondents Dinner, Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Tom Brenner)

According to US attorney general Todd Blanche, early findings suggest the suspect may have been targeting members of the administration. Authorities are examining writings attributed to the suspect that have been described as a manifesto.

During the interview, Trump also criticised the media and referred to reports that the suspect had attended a protest. “The reason you have people like that is you have people doing ‘No Kings’. I’m not a king,” he said. “If I was a king, I wouldn’t be dealing with you.”

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Trump said the correspondents’ dinner should be held again despite the incident, adding that such events should not be called off because of an attack.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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