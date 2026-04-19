‘Can’t blackmail us’: Trump convenes Situation Room as gunfire at Indian ships forces closure of world’s key oil route

Rep. Morgan Luttrell, R-Texas, right, reaches for President Donald Trump following an executive order signing in the Oval Office of the White House. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump held a meeting in the White House Situation Room on Saturday to discuss the situation around the Strait of Hormuz and ongoing talks with Iran, according to Axios.

Officials said the meeting came as tensions rise and a ceasefire is due to expire in the coming days, with no date set for the next round of talks.