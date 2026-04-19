‘Can’t blackmail us’: Trump convenes Situation Room as gunfire at Indian ships forces closure of world’s key oil route

US President Donald Trump held a meeting in the White House Situation Room on Saturday to discuss the situation around the Strait of Hormuz and ongoing talks with Iran, according to Axios.
Officials said the meeting came as tensions rise and a ceasefire is due to expire in the coming days, with no date set for the next round of talks.
The meeting was attended by senior officials including Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth.
A US official said the situation is at a key point, warning that if there is no progress soon, fighting could resume.
Iran had earlier said it would again close the waterway and reports of attacks on vessels followed. This came a day after Trump said a deal could be reached quickly.
Speaking to reporters, Trump said Iran was trying to pressure the United States.
“Iran got a little cute… they wanted to close up the Strait again,” he said, as quoted by Axios.
“They can’t blackmail us,” he added.
Trump said talks with Iran are still ongoing and a decision on whether a deal will move forward could come soon.
Separately, Reuters has reported that contacts between the two sides have continued through different channels, even as tensions remain high in the region.