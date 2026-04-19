‘Can’t blackmail us’: Trump convenes Situation Room as gunfire at Indian ships forces closure of world’s key oil route

A US official said the situation is at a key point, warning that if there is no progress soon, fighting could resume.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readApr 19, 2026 06:50 AM IST First published on: Apr 19, 2026 at 06:18 AM IST
US Iran WarRep. Morgan Luttrell, R-Texas, right, reaches for President Donald Trump following an executive order signing in the Oval Office of the White House. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump held a meeting in the White House Situation Room on Saturday to discuss the situation around the Strait of Hormuz and ongoing talks with Iran, according to Axios.

Officials said the meeting came as tensions rise and a ceasefire is due to expire in the coming days, with no date set for the next round of talks.

Talks uncertain as tensions rise

The meeting was attended by senior officials including Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth.

A US official said the situation is at a key point, warning that if there is no progress soon, fighting could resume.

Also read Iran not ready for face-to-face talks with US officials over ‘maximalist’ demands

Iran had earlier said it would again close the waterway and reports of attacks on vessels followed. This came a day after Trump said a deal could be reached quickly.

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Trump says US still in talks

Speaking to reporters, Trump said Iran was trying to pressure the United States.

“Iran got a little cute… they wanted to close up the Strait again,” he said, as quoted by Axios.
“They can’t blackmail us,” he added.

President Donald Trump
President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo)

Trump said talks with Iran are still ongoing and a decision on whether a deal will move forward could come soon.

Separately, Reuters has reported that contacts between the two sides have continued through different channels, even as tensions remain high in the region.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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