‘It is my Great Honor…’: Trump signs global 10% tariff order after Supreme Court setback

The order came hours after the Supreme Court of the United States ruled that a 1977 law used by Trump to impose country-specific tariffs does not give the president the power to introduce such duties.

President Donald TrumpPresident Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Friday, Feb. 20, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Allison Robbert)

US President Donald Trump has signed an order imposing a 10% tariff on imports from all countries, saying the move will take effect “almost immediately”.

In a post on his platform Truth Social, Trump wrote: “It is my Great Honor to have just signed, from the Oval Office, a Global 10% Tariff on all Countries, which will be effective almost immediately.”

The court, in a 6–3 decision, said the International Emergency Economic Powers Act does not authorise the president to impose tariffs. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that the law “contains no reference to tariffs or duties”.

Trump criticises court, defends powers

Speaking to reporters after signing the order, Trump criticised the ruling. “I’m ashamed of certain members of the court, absolutely ashamed, for not having the courage to do what’s right for our country,” he said.

He added: “In order to protect our country, a president can actually charge more tariffs than I was charging in the past,” and argued that the ruling left him “more powerful”.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the administration would use other legal tools to maintain tariff revenue next year.

The court’s ruling does not affect separate tariffs already placed on specific sectors such as steel and aluminium. Government investigations into other imports are still under way and could lead to more targeted duties.

Over the past year, Trump has imposed a series of tariffs on goods from different countries, saying they were needed to protect US industries and address trade imbalances. Several business groups and states challenged the measures in court, arguing that the president had overstepped his authority.

The Supreme Court agreed that the 1977 emergency powers law did not clearly grant tariff powers.

However, it did not rule on whether companies that paid the duties would receive refunds. Trump said he expects further legal battles over that issue.

Following the decision, financial markets showed a modest rise. Some business groups welcomed the ruling, saying it brought more clarity for companies planning their trade and pricing.

Trump has indicated that trade agreements negotiated with individual countries will remain in place, even as the new 10% global tariff comes into force.

