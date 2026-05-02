‘You cannot give Iran a nuclear weapon’: Trump says US won’t allow Tehran to rebuild capabilities

Trump’s remarks come at a time of continued strain between Washington and Tehran following weeks of military escalation and diplomatic efforts to stabilise the situation.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMay 2, 2026 10:14 AM IST First published on: May 2, 2026 at 10:14 AM IST
Iran US IsraelPresident Donald Trump speaks at the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach Fla. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump said Iran cannot be allowed to develop or possess nuclear weapons, warning that such capability would pose an immediate threat to multiple regions.

In a video shared on X, Trump said, “You cannot give Iran a nuclear weapon… because they would use it in a place called Israel very quickly, and they would use it in the Middle East, and they’d use it in Europe. And I guess we’d be next, and it is not going to happen.”

He also made claims about the extent of damage to Iran’s military assets during the conflict. “They have 159 ships. Every single ship is at the bottom of the sea right now,” he said, without providing evidence for the assessment.

Trump’s remarks come at a time of continued strain between Washington and Tehran following weeks of military escalation and diplomatic efforts to stabilise the situation. While active fighting has reduced under a fragile ceasefire, both sides have continued to exchange accusations of violations and remain divided over the terms of a long-term settlement.

The US administration has maintained that any agreement with Iran must address concerns over its nuclear programme and regional security. Iran, on the other hand, has been engaging with regional partners to push for a negotiated end to the conflict, though talks have yet to produce a breakthrough.

The situation remains fluid, with uncertainty over whether negotiations will progress or tensions could rise again in the coming days.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
May 02: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments