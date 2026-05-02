‘You cannot give Iran a nuclear weapon’: Trump says US won’t allow Tehran to rebuild capabilities

President Donald Trump speaks at the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach Fla. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump said Iran cannot be allowed to develop or possess nuclear weapons, warning that such capability would pose an immediate threat to multiple regions.

In a video shared on X, Trump said, “You cannot give Iran a nuclear weapon… because they would use it in a place called Israel very quickly, and they would use it in the Middle East, and they’d use it in Europe. And I guess we’d be next, and it is not going to happen.”