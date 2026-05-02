‘You cannot give Iran a nuclear weapon’: Trump says US won’t allow Tehran to rebuild capabilities

US President Donald Trump said Iran cannot be allowed to develop or possess nuclear weapons, warning that such capability would pose an immediate threat to multiple regions.
In a video shared on X, Trump said, “You cannot give Iran a nuclear weapon… because they would use it in a place called Israel very quickly, and they would use it in the Middle East, and they’d use it in Europe. And I guess we’d be next, and it is not going to happen.”
#WATCH | US President Donald J Trump says, "… You cannot give Iran a nuclear weapon… Because they would use it in a place called Israel very quickly, and they would use it in the Middle East, and they'd use it in Europe. And I guess we'd be next, and it is not going to… pic.twitter.com/x2OmQxRqr4— ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2026
He also made claims about the extent of damage to Iran’s military assets during the conflict. “They have 159 ships. Every single ship is at the bottom of the sea right now,” he said, without providing evidence for the assessment.
Trump’s remarks come at a time of continued strain between Washington and Tehran following weeks of military escalation and diplomatic efforts to stabilise the situation. While active fighting has reduced under a fragile ceasefire, both sides have continued to exchange accusations of violations and remain divided over the terms of a long-term settlement.
The US administration has maintained that any agreement with Iran must address concerns over its nuclear programme and regional security. Iran, on the other hand, has been engaging with regional partners to push for a negotiated end to the conflict, though talks have yet to produce a breakthrough.
The situation remains fluid, with uncertainty over whether negotiations will progress or tensions could rise again in the coming days.