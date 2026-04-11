Trump says US will have Strait of Hormuz ‘open fairly soon’

The strait is a chokepoint for about 20% of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readApr 11, 2026 05:56 AM IST First published on: Apr 11, 2026 at 05:55 AM IST
Trump, Iran warUS President Donald Trump said Iran is agreeing to all the things that they have to agree to.

US President Donald Trump stated that the US will have the Strait of Hormuz “open fairly soon,” but didn’t provide further details, acknowledging the challenge ahead. Trump mentioned that other countries are offering help, but didn’t specify which ones.

Trump also suggested that ⁠other ​countries were offering help but did not identify any nation. “Other countries use the strait. So we do have other countries coming up, and they’ll help out,” Trump ​said.

“It ​won’t be easy … I would say ⁠this – we will have that open fairly soon,” Trump added. The blockade of the strait ‌by Tehran since the start of the Iran war has caused the worst disruption to global energy supplies in history.

The strait is a chokepoint for about 20% of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments.

Trump has been upset at NATO ⁠allies’ failure to ⁠help secure the Strait of Hormuz. Reuters reported on Thursday that NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, ⁠after ‌meeting Trump, told European governments that the ​US president wants concrete commitments to help ‌secure the strait within days. The US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28.

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Iran ‌responded with its own ​strikes ​on Israel ​and US bases in Gulf states. US-Israeli strikes on Iran and Israeli attacks on ​Lebanon have killed thousands and displaced millions.

The ⁠war has raised oil prices and shaken global markets. Trump announced a fragile ceasefire with Tehran on ‌Tuesday, after having ⁠previously threatened to destroy Iran’s entire civilization. Ship traffic through the strait has remained stalled.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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