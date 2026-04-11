Trump says US will have Strait of Hormuz ‘open fairly soon’

US President Donald Trump said Iran is agreeing to all the things that they have to agree to.

US President Donald Trump stated that the US will have the Strait of Hormuz “open fairly soon,” but didn’t provide further details, acknowledging the challenge ahead. Trump mentioned that other countries are offering help, but didn’t specify which ones.

Trump also suggested that ⁠other ​countries were offering help but did not identify any nation. “Other countries use the strait. So we do have other countries coming up, and they’ll help out,” Trump ​said.