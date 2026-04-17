Iran ready to hand over ‘nuclear dust’: Trump

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that Iran has agreed to hand over “nuclear dust” that was buried by last year’s US airstrikes on key Iranian nuclear facilities, a claim that, if accurate, would be a significant step in US efforts to reduce Tehran’s ability to produce a nuclear weapon.
There was no immediate confirmation from the Iranian side that it had made the concession in talks with Americans and their Pakistani interlocutors as a two-week ceasefire nears its expiration Tuesday.
#WATCH | US President Donald Trump says, "…The big thing we have to do is we have to make sure that Iran does not have a nuclear weapon, because if they do, you want to talk about problems, you'd have problems. It is very important that Iran does not have a nuclear weapon, and… pic.twitter.com/c2rp3tVJkQ— ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2026
Previous US claims about Iranian nuclear commitments have turned out to be inaccurate or have fallen through.