Iran ready to hand over ‘nuclear dust’: Trump

US President Donald Trump said China has agreed not to send weapons to Iran. (AP file photo)

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that Iran has agreed to hand over “nuclear dust” that was buried by last year’s US airstrikes on key Iranian nuclear facilities, a claim that, if accurate, would be a significant step in US efforts to reduce Tehran’s ability to produce a nuclear weapon.

There was no immediate confirmation from the Iranian side that it had made the concession in talks with Americans and their Pakistani interlocutors as a two-week ceasefire nears its expiration Tuesday.