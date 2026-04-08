Donald Trump suspends Iran bombing for two-weeks, says subject to Iran opening Hormuz

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he had agreed ⁠to ​a two-week ceasefire with Iran, less than two hours before his deadline for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face widespread attacks on ​its civilian ​infrastructure.

The announcement on social ⁠media was the latest example of Trump backing down from severe threats, after ‌he warned Iran earlier on Tuesday that “a whole civilization will die tonight” if his demands were not met.



Trump said the deal was subject to Iran’s agreement to pause its blockade of oil and gas supplies through the ⁠strait, which typically handles ⁠about one-fifth of global oil shipments.