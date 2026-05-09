Trump says Russia and Ukraine have agreed to his request for a 3-day ceasefire and a prisoner swap 

Zelenskyy confirmed the agreement and said Ukraine’s approach was shaped by the chance to bring prisoners home.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMay 9, 2026 04:59 AM IST First published on: May 9, 2026 at 04:59 AM IST
TrumpPresident Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump said Russia and Ukraine have agreed to a three-day ceasefire and a large exchange of prisoners, in what he described as a possible step towards ending the war.

Speaking on Friday, Trump said both Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy accepted his request for a pause in fighting.

“I asked and President Putin agreed. President Zelenskyy agreed both readily,” Trump said, according to AP. “We have a little period of time where they’re not going to be killing people.”

He said the ceasefire would run from May 9 to May 11 and include a halt to all military activity as well as an exchange of 1,000 prisoners from each side.

Trump said he hoped the move could be “the beginning of the end of a very long, deadly, and hard-fought war,” AP reported.

Story continues below this ad

Ceasefire linked to prisoner swap

Zelenskyy confirmed the agreement and said Ukraine’s approach was shaped by the chance to bring prisoners home.

“Red Square matters less to us than the lives of Ukrainian prisoners of war who can be brought home,” Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram, as quoted by AP.

Russia also confirmed the arrangement through presidential adviser Yuri Ushakov.

Victory Day timing

The ceasefire coincides with Victory Day celebrations in Russia, marking the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II. Zelenskyy issued a decree allowing the event to proceed without Ukrainian strikes, framing it as part of the agreement.

Story continues below this ad

However, earlier attempts at temporary ceasefires have failed, with both sides accusing each other of violations.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said efforts to reach a broader settlement have so far not succeeded.

“While we’re prepared to play whatever role we can… those efforts have stagnated,” Rubio said.

The war began in February 2022 and talks to end it are ongoing.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
May 08: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments