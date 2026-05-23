Trump cuts short New Jersey trip, returns to White House as US weighs Iran strikes

President Donald Trump disembarks Air Force One upon his arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Md. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump cancelled his weekend plans in New Jersey and returned to Washington, citing official work.

In a social media post, he said “circumstances pertaining to Government” would keep him from attending his son’s wedding. He had earlier planned to spend the Memorial Day weekend at his golf property.

US planning possible strikes

According to CBS News, the Trump administration was preparing for a fresh round of possible military strikes against Iran, though no final decision had been taken as of Friday.

Officials said parts of the US military and intelligence community cancelled holiday plans and were placed on standby.

A White House spokesperson said, “The President has made his redlines abundantly clear: Iran can never possess a nuclear weapon, and they cannot keep their enriched uranium.”

Trump rushes BACK to White House



– Weekend golf plans scrapped

– Top officials cancel holiday plans

– ‘US preparing new strikes against Iran’ — CBS

– Iran’s army READY for ‘enemy foolishness’ — Tasnim pic.twitter.com/SWHUAfHoki — RT (@RT_com) May 22, 2026

She added, “The President always maintains all options at all times… The President has been clear about the consequences if Iran fails to make a deal.”

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The US and Iran have mostly avoided direct strikes since a temporary ceasefire began in early April. Indirect talks have been underway to reach a longer-term agreement.

Trump said: “Iran is dying to make a deal… We’ll see what happens.”

He also said earlier that Tehran would have “a couple of days” to respond to the latest US proposal.

Iran response and warnings

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned that any new strikes by the US or Israel could widen the conflict.

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State-linked media quoted officials as saying Iran’s armed forces were ready to respond to any escalation.

A response from Iran is expected soon and may be conveyed through Pakistan, which has been acting as an intermediary.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington expected a reply and that Trump preferred a diplomatic outcome, while keeping military options ready.

He also referred to discussions with NATO allies on reopening the Strait of Hormuz if required.

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In Washington, House Republicans dropped an effort to limit Trump’s authority to conduct military action against Iran after concluding they did not have enough support.

