Trump cuts short New Jersey trip, returns to White House as US weighs Iran strikes

Officials said parts of the US military and intelligence community cancelled holiday plans and were placed on standby.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readMay 23, 2026 06:52 AM IST First published on: May 23, 2026 at 06:48 AM IST
President Donald TrumpPresident Donald Trump disembarks Air Force One upon his arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Md. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump cancelled his weekend plans in New Jersey and returned to Washington, citing official work.

In a social media post, he said “circumstances pertaining to Government” would keep him from attending his son’s wedding. He had earlier planned to spend the Memorial Day weekend at his golf property.

US planning possible strikes

According to CBS News, the Trump administration was preparing for a fresh round of possible military strikes against Iran, though no final decision had been taken as of Friday.

Officials said parts of the US military and intelligence community cancelled holiday plans and were placed on standby.

A White House spokesperson said, “The President has made his redlines abundantly clear: Iran can never possess a nuclear weapon, and they cannot keep their enriched uranium.”

She added, “The President always maintains all options at all times… The President has been clear about the consequences if Iran fails to make a deal.”

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The US and Iran have mostly avoided direct strikes since a temporary ceasefire began in early April. Indirect talks have been underway to reach a longer-term agreement.

Trump said: “Iran is dying to make a deal… We’ll see what happens.”

He also said earlier that Tehran would have “a couple of days” to respond to the latest US proposal.

Iran response and warnings

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps warned that any new strikes by the US or Israel could widen the conflict.

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State-linked media quoted officials as saying Iran’s armed forces were ready to respond to any escalation.

A response from Iran is expected soon and may be conveyed through Pakistan, which has been acting as an intermediary.

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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington expected a reply and that Trump preferred a diplomatic outcome, while keeping military options ready.

He also referred to discussions with NATO allies on reopening the Strait of Hormuz if required.

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In Washington, House Republicans dropped an effort to limit Trump’s authority to conduct military action against Iran after concluding they did not have enough support.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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