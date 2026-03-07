Trump calls reporter’s question on Russia helping Iran ‘stupid’

At the close of a White House roundtable on college athletics on Friday, US President Donald Trump said he would take a couple of questions and invited Peter Doocy, a reporter from Fox News, to speak. Doocy referred to reports by The Washington Post and Fox News suggesting that Russia may be sharing intelligence with Iran that could help Tehran target American assets in possible retaliatory attacks.
“Thank you, President Trump,” Doocy began, adding that it appeared the Russians might now be helping Iran target Americans.
Trump interrupted, joking that any potential Russian involvement in the conflict sparked by the United States and Israel was “an easy problem compared to what we’re doing here,” referring to the discussion underway about possible changes to college sports.
After the remark drew laughter from people in the room, Trump criticised the reporter for raising the issue.
Trump Calls Question About Russia Helping Iran Target U.S. Forces “Stupid”
Trump Calls Question About Russia Helping Iran Target U.S. Forces "Stupid"

Pressed by Fox's Peter Doocy on reports that Moscow may be sharing intelligence with Tehran to strike Americans, President Trump brushed it off as a "stupid question" and shifted the topic.
“I have a lot of respect for you. You’ve always been very nice to me,” Trump told Doocy. “But honestly, that’s a stupid question to ask right now. We’re talking about something else.”
Earlier on Friday, news agency Associated Press reported that Moscow may have supplied Tehran with intelligence that could enable it to strike American warships, aircraft and other assets in the region. The report cited two officials familiar with US intelligence assessments. Russia’s president Vladimir Putin had met Trump last year for talks related to ending the war in Ukraine.
Moments later during the event, Trump again pointed to Doocy and said he would give him another opportunity to ask a question, noting the earlier one had been “bad”.
‘No question outside college sports’
When the reporter asked if he could raise a topic unrelated to college sports, Trump declined. Doocy then questioned why the administration was holding a sports-focused event while major global developments were unfolding.
Trump briefly commented on the situation involving Iran but avoided addressing the earlier question about Russia’s role.
“In Iran, we’re doing very well,” Trump said. “Somebody asked how I’d rate it from zero to ten. I said I’d give it a 12 to a 15.”
Since launching military action against Iran alongside Israel from his Florida resort Mar-a-Lago last Saturday, Trump has largely sidestepped questions from reporters.
When he returned to the White House the following day, the president ignored shouted queries about Iran as he paused in the paved-over Rose Garden to look at newly installed statues of Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson.
