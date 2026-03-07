Trump calls reporter’s question on Russia helping Iran ‘stupid’

President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion on college sports in the East Room of the White House, Friday, March 6, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo)

At the close of a White House roundtable on college athletics on Friday, US President Donald Trump said he would take a couple of questions and invited Peter Doocy, a reporter from Fox News, to speak. Doocy referred to reports by The Washington Post and Fox News suggesting that Russia may be sharing intelligence with Iran that could help Tehran target American assets in possible retaliatory attacks.

“Thank you, President Trump,” Doocy began, adding that it appeared the Russians might now be helping Iran target Americans.

Trump interrupted, joking that any potential Russian involvement in the conflict sparked by the United States and Israel was “an easy problem compared to what we’re doing here,” referring to the discussion underway about possible changes to college sports.