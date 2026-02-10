Trump set to repeal landmark climate finding in huge regulatory rollback this week

The Trump administration has been working on ‌the repeal for over a year. (AP Photo

The Trump administration is set this week to overturn an Obama-era scientific finding that serves as the legal basis for federal greenhouse-gas regulation, the Environmental Protection Agency said on Monday.

Repealing the so-called endangerment finding, a scientific determination that greenhouse gas emissions endanger human health, would remove the legal foundation for broader greenhouse gas regulation and would mark the Trump administration’s most wide-reaching ‍climate ⁠policy rollback.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that the repeal is expected to be published later this week, and cited EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin saying it would amount to “the largest act of deregulation in the history of the United ​States.”