Trump set to repeal landmark climate finding in huge regulatory rollback this week

The Trump administration has been working on ‌the repeal for over a year. The proposed rule was sent to the White House Office of Management and Budget ​for review on January 7

By: Reuters
2 min readFeb 10, 2026 11:56 AM IST
The Trump administration has been working on ‌the repeal for over a year.The Trump administration has been working on ‌the repeal for over a year. (AP Photo
Make us preferred source on Google

The Trump administration is set this week to overturn an Obama-era scientific finding that serves as the legal basis for federal greenhouse-gas regulation, the Environmental Protection Agency said on Monday.

Repealing the so-called endangerment finding, a scientific determination that greenhouse gas emissions endanger human health, would remove the legal foundation for broader greenhouse gas regulation and would mark the Trump administration’s most wide-reaching ‍climate ⁠policy rollback.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that the repeal is expected to be published later this week, and cited EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin saying it would amount to “the largest act of deregulation in the history of the United ​States.”

The Trump administration has been working on ‌the repeal for over a year. The proposed rule was sent to the White House Office of Management and Budget ​for review on January 7. The proposal, unveiled last summer, got over a half a million public comments.

The repeal would remove the regulatory requirements to measure, report, certify, and comply with federal GHG emission standards for cars, administration officials told the Wall Street Journal, but would not apply to stationary sources such as power plants.

An EPA spokesperson said ‌the endangerment finding was used by the Obama and Biden Administrations to “justify trillions of dollars of greenhouse gas regulations covering new vehicles ‌and engines.”

On January 30, a federal court ruled that the Department of Energy violated the law when it formed a climate ‌science advisory group whose report was meant to support the EPA’s repeal of the endangerment finding, potentially making the final rule vulnerable ‌to legal challenges.

Story continues below this ad

While many ‍industry groups ⁠backed ​the repeal of vehicle emission standards, many were reluctant to show public support for rescinding the endangerment finding because of ⁠the legal and regulatory uncertainty it would unleash.

Last ⁠month, the American Petroleum Institute said it supported a repeal of the endangerment finding for vehicles but said it should be left in place for stationary sources, which would ‌require the EPA to regulate the potent greenhouse gas called methane from the oil and gas sector.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
The mention of “certain pulses” in the White House fact sheet is significant, as it was not mentioned in the joint statement announced on February 6.
US releases fact sheet on trade deal, mentions 'certain pulses' among agricultural products to see tariffs cut
Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and India are bowling first in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan. (PTI Photo)
T20 World Cup: Pakistan agreeing to play India saves ICC $174 million
Govinda opens up on the incident when a mob tried to surround his house.
Govinda recalls pointing his gun at mob who surrounded his house, claims cops didn't answer his calls: 'I asked them to leave'
Jana Nayagan Movie Release Date Live Updates
Jana Nayagan: Madras HC allows producers to withdraw case; Vijay-starrer to go to CBFC's revising committee
Richens called police from his residence and told them that he murdered a woman
‘I’m going to miss GTA’: UK man sobs as he is arrested for murdering ex-girlfriend
IMDb has unveiled the list of this week’s Popular Indian Celebrities
IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities List: 20-year-old Sara Arjun beats Ranveer Singh in latest rankings
Pakistan are scheduled to play India on February 15 in the T20 World Cup 2026. (PHOTO: AP)
T20 World Cup: Pakistan takes U-turn as ICC plays hardball
India skipper Suryakumar Yadav in action against USA during T20 World Cup 2026 in Mumbai. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)
How Suryakumar Yadav battled his worst slump: From devotional songs to finding his balance
Sanae Takaichi
In Japan, a charismatic leader and three challenges
RBI, RBI governor
Why borrowings are now biting govts despite RBI rate cuts: Debt, liquidity twin issues
Tamannaah Bhatia’s trainer breaks down the right way to do warm-ups before workouts
General vs specific warm-ups: Tamannaah Bhatia’s fitness coach explains what actually prepares your body before an intense workout
Nvidia GeForce Now
Nvidia showcases GeForce Now servers in India, full launch of cloud gaming service expected soon
Advertisement
Must Read
T20 World Cup: Pakistan takes U-turn as ICC plays hardball
Pakistan are scheduled to play India on February 15 in the T20 World Cup 2026. (PHOTO: AP)
How Suryakumar Yadav battled his worst slump: From devotional songs to finding his balance
India skipper Suryakumar Yadav in action against USA during T20 World Cup 2026 in Mumbai. (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar)
Pakistan players in Colombo await final decision as uncertainty about India match looms
L-R: Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed signs autographs to young fans across the fence and Pakistan cricket team during a practice session in Colombo. (Express photo by Venkata Krishna B)
Nvidia showcases GeForce Now servers in India, full launch of cloud gaming service expected soon
Nvidia GeForce Now
iPhone 17e: What to expect from Apple’s next ‘affordable’ iPhone
iPhone 16e
EU warns Meta over blocking rival AI chatbots on WhatsApp
Meta Facebook Instagram down
General vs specific warm-ups: Tamannaah Bhatia’s fitness coach explains what actually prepares your body before an intense workout
Tamannaah Bhatia’s trainer breaks down the right way to do warm-ups before workouts
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘I’m going to miss GTA’: UK man sobs as he is arrested for murdering ex-girlfriend
Richens called police from his residence and told them that he murdered a woman
IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities List: 20-year-old Sara Arjun beats Ranveer Singh in latest rankings
IMDb has unveiled the list of this week’s Popular Indian Celebrities
'3 kilos of gold every year': This Indian billionaire’s wife stuns the Internet with revelation on Netflix's Desi Bling
Netflix Desi Bling
MrBeast reveals how a bald eagle cost him 'millions' during his most ambitious yacht shoot
MrBeast at The Tonight Show
'Better than London': British traveller stunned by journey on Delhi Metro
British traveller on Delhi Metro
Feb 10: Latest News
Advertisement