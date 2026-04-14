Trump says won’t apologise to Pope Leo: ‘He was much against what I’m doing with Iran’

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters outside the Oval Office of the White House. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump said he will not apologise to Pope Leo XIV after criticising the pontiff over his stance on the war in Iran, and defended a now-deleted social media post that drew backlash.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Monday, Trump said the pope had gone public with his views and he was “just responding”.

“He was very much against what I’m doing with regard to Iran, and you cannot have a nuclear Iran,” Trump said, according to AP. “I think he’s very weak on crime and other things, so I’m not going to apologise.”

Pope stresses peace message

Leo, the first US-born pope, pushed back in remarks to reporters, saying his position comes from the Church’s message of peace.

“To put my message on the same plane as what the president has attempted to do here… is not understanding the message of the Gospel,” he said, as reported by AP. “I will continue… promoting dialogue and multilateralism.”

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President Trump has sparked a fresh backlash after sharing an AI-generated “miracle” image and labeling Pope Leo XIV “weak on crime” following the Pontiff’s public calls for global peace and military restraint. (Photo: Donald Trump/ Truth Social)

He added that he was not targeting Trump personally but speaking more broadly against war.

The exchange highlights growing tensions between the two figures as the conflict in Iran enters its seventh week.

Controversial post defended

Trump also addressed criticism over an image he shared online that appeared to depict him in a saint-like role. The post was later deleted.

“I thought it was me as a doctor… making people better,” he said, blaming “fake news” for the reaction. The image had drawn criticism, including from some religious groups.

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US Vice-President JD Vance described the post as “a joke” and said it was removed after people “weren’t understanding his humour”.

Pope Leo XIV and US President Donald Trump (AP Photos)

Rare public clash

Direct criticism of a US president by a pope is uncommon, and Trump’s response has also been unusual.

Trump had earlier written that he was “not a fan” of Leo and accused him of being “terrible for foreign policy”. He also suggested the pope’s election was linked to his own presidency.

In response, Catholic leaders in the US urged restraint. Archbishop Paul S. Coakley said he was “disheartened”, adding that the pope “is not a politician” but speaks from the teachings of the Church.