Trump says won’t apologise to Pope Leo: ‘He was much against what I’m doing with Iran’

Leo, the first US-born pope, pushed back in remarks to reporters, saying his position comes from the Church’s message of peace.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readApr 14, 2026 05:58 AM IST First published on: Apr 14, 2026 at 04:51 AM IST
TrumpPresident Donald Trump speaks with reporters outside the Oval Office of the White House. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump said he will not apologise to Pope Leo XIV after criticising the pontiff over his stance on the war in Iran, and defended a now-deleted social media post that drew backlash.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Monday, Trump said the pope had gone public with his views and he was “just responding”.

“He was very much against what I’m doing with regard to Iran, and you cannot have a nuclear Iran,” Trump said, according to AP. “I think he’s very weak on crime and other things, so I’m not going to apologise.”

Pope stresses peace message

Leo, the first US-born pope, pushed back in remarks to reporters, saying his position comes from the Church’s message of peace.

“To put my message on the same plane as what the president has attempted to do here… is not understanding the message of the Gospel,” he said, as reported by AP. “I will continue… promoting dialogue and multilateralism.”

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US President Donald Trump posted this AI generated Image of himself depicting as Jesus. (Donald J Trump/ Truth Social)
President Trump has sparked a fresh backlash after sharing an AI-generated “miracle” image and labeling Pope Leo XIV “weak on crime” following the Pontiff’s public calls for global peace and military restraint. (Photo: Donald Trump/ Truth Social)

He added that he was not targeting Trump personally but speaking more broadly against war.

The exchange highlights growing tensions between the two figures as the conflict in Iran enters its seventh week.

Controversial post defended

Trump also addressed criticism over an image he shared online that appeared to depict him in a saint-like role. The post was later deleted.

“I thought it was me as a doctor… making people better,” he said, blaming “fake news” for the reaction. The image had drawn criticism, including from some religious groups.

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Also read Pope Leo says he ‘doesn’t fear’ Trump after US President’s Iran criticism

US Vice-President JD Vance described the post as “a joke” and said it was removed after people “weren’t understanding his humour”.

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Pope Leo XIV and US President Donald Trump (AP Photos)
Pope Leo XIV and US President Donald Trump (AP Photos)

Rare public clash

Direct criticism of a US president by a pope is uncommon, and Trump’s response has also been unusual.

Trump had earlier written that he was “not a fan” of Leo and accused him of being “terrible for foreign policy”. He also suggested the pope’s election was linked to his own presidency.

In response, Catholic leaders in the US urged restraint. Archbishop Paul S. Coakley said he was “disheartened”, adding that the pope “is not a politician” but speaks from the teachings of the Church.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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