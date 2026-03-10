Donald Trump says call with Putin was ‘very good’, discussed Ukraine war and Iran conflict

President Donald Trump speaks at a news conference, Monday, March 9, 2026, at Trump National Doral Miami in Doral, Fla., as White House Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff listens. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he had a “very good call” with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which they discussed the war in Ukraine and tensions in the Middle East involving Iran, according to Reuters.

Speaking to reporters at his golf club in Doral, Florida, Trump said the conversation covered the long-running conflict between Russia and Ukraine. He said relations between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy remained strained.