Donald Trump says call with Putin was ‘very good’, discussed Ukraine war and Iran conflict

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he had a “very good call” with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which they discussed the war in Ukraine and tensions in the Middle East involving Iran, according to Reuters.
Speaking to reporters at his golf club in Doral, Florida, Trump said the conversation covered the long-running conflict between Russia and Ukraine. He said relations between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy remained strained.
“There’s tremendous hatred between President Putin and President Zelenskyy. They can’t seem to get it together, but I think it was a positive call on that subject,” Trump said, as quoted by Reuters.
Trump also said Putin had indicated he wanted to play a role in addressing the situation involving Iran. “Putin wants to be helpful with the Iran conflict,” Trump said.
However, the US president added that he urged the Russian leader to focus on ending the war with Ukraine. “I said, ‘You could be more helpful by getting the Ukraine-Russia war over with. That will be more helpful,’” Trump told reporters.
According to Reuters, a foreign policy aide to Putin said earlier on Monday that the Russian leader had suggested an idea for a “quick political and diplomatic end” to the conflict involving Iran.
Trump has recently voiced concern about the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, which began more than four years ago and continues to shape global security and diplomacy.