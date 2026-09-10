Trump proposes to scrap 60-day H-1B visa grace period, Indians could be hit

It is the latest ⁠step by US President Donald Trump to limit legal migration since returning to office in January 2025.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Sep 10, 2026 09:56 PM IST
US passportEric Trump showed off a passport imprinted with an image of his father on X (Screengrab: X/ @EricTrump)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Trump administration ​has proposed eliminating a 60-day grace period that allows certain immigrants, including skilled workers on H-1B ‌visas, to stay in the United States and find a new sponsor after losing their job, according to a government notice posted online Thursday.

Under the planned rule change, published in the Federal Register by the US Department of Homeland Security, those with H-1B and certain other ​temporary work visas would have to leave the country as soon as their employment ends — a potential ​blow to top American tech companies that rely heavily on foreign workers.

It is the latest ⁠step by US President Donald Trump to limit legal migration since returning to office in January 2025.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

His ​administration has also introduced higher visa fees for skilled workers and recently paused immigrant visa appointments at US missions around the world ​while it implements a new training program.

Companies impacted by the change could see some disruption, DHS wrote in its proposal, but it said the jobs could go to American workers instead. In some situations, immigrant workers who leave could potentially reapply if their employer petitions ​for them, it added.

“DHS presumes that they will either offer the same jobs to equally qualified US workers or ​go through the I-129 petition process depending on their workforce requirement,” the notice said.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Sep 10: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments