Trump proposes to scrap 60-day H-1B visa grace period, Indians could be hit

Eric Trump showed off a passport imprinted with an image of his father on X (Screengrab: X/ @EricTrump)

The Trump administration ​has proposed eliminating a 60-day grace period that allows certain immigrants, including skilled workers on H-1B ‌visas, to stay in the United States and find a new sponsor after losing their job, according to a government notice posted online Thursday.

Under the planned rule change, published in the Federal Register by the US Department of Homeland Security, those with H-1B and certain other ​temporary work visas would have to leave the country as soon as their employment ends — a potential ​blow to top American tech companies that rely heavily on foreign workers.

It is the latest ⁠step by US President Donald Trump to limit legal migration since returning to office in January 2025.