Trump says US will ‘guide’ trapped ships from Gulf amid ‘very positive’ talks with Iran

President Donald Trump turns to board Marine One after arriving on Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump has said Washington will begin an operation to guide stranded ships out of the Strait of Hormuz from Monday, as hundreds of vessels remain stuck amid tensions with Iran.

In a social media post on Sunday, Trump said “neutral and innocent” countries had been affected by the conflict and the US would help their ships move safely. “We have told these countries that we will guide their ships safely out of these restricted waterways, so that they can freely and ably get on with their business,” he said.

(Photo: @realDonaldTrump)

The operation, called “Project Freedom”, is expected to begin Monday morning in the Middle East. According to the US Central Command, it will involve guided-missile destroyers, more than 100 aircraft and around 15,000 service personnel. The Pentagon has not shared details on how the plan will work.

The strait has effectively been closed since late February after the US and Israel launched military action, disrupting global trade. Many ships including oil tankers and cargo vessels have been unable to leave the Gulf, with thousands of seafarers facing shortages of food and water.

‘Interference will be dealt with forcefully’

Trump described the move as a humanitarian effort, saying the stranded crews were “victims of circumstance”.

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However, he also warned that any interference would be met with force. “If, in any way, this humanitarian process is interfered with, that interference will, unfortunately, have to be dealt with forcefully,” he said.

The announcement came as Iran said it was reviewing the US response to its latest proposal to end the conflict. Tehran has made clear that, for now, talks do not include its nuclear programme.

Meanwhile, a cargo ship near the strait reported being approached by small vessels earlier on Sunday, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations. All crew were reported safe. Iranian media denied any attack, saying the ship had been stopped for a routine check.

Iran maintains it controls access to the strait and has said ships may pass under certain conditions, a position that challenges international rules on freedom of navigation.

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The waterway is one of the world’s most important energy routes, carrying a large share of global oil and gas supplies. Any disruption has raised concerns over markets and supply chains.

Talks to end the conflict continue indirectly, with Pakistan playing a role in passing messages between Washington and Tehran, according to officials cited by AP.