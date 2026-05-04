Trump says US will ‘guide’ trapped ships from Gulf amid ‘very positive’ talks with Iran

US president’s post follows flurry of mixed signals including concern Tehran had not ‘paid big enough price’

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readMay 4, 2026 06:09 AM IST First published on: May 4, 2026 at 06:09 AM IST
TrumpPresident Donald Trump turns to board Marine One after arriving on Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump has said Washington will begin an operation to guide stranded ships out of the Strait of Hormuz from Monday, as hundreds of vessels remain stuck amid tensions with Iran.

In a social media post on Sunday, Trump said “neutral and innocent” countries had been affected by the conflict and the US would help their ships move safely. “We have told these countries that we will guide their ships safely out of these restricted waterways, so that they can freely and ably get on with their business,” he said.

trump
(Photo: @realDonaldTrump)

The operation, called “Project Freedom”, is expected to begin Monday morning in the Middle East. According to the US Central Command, it will involve guided-missile destroyers, more than 100 aircraft and around 15,000 service personnel. The Pentagon has not shared details on how the plan will work.

The strait has effectively been closed since late February after the US and Israel launched military action, disrupting global trade. Many ships including oil tankers and cargo vessels have been unable to leave the Gulf, with thousands of seafarers facing shortages of food and water.

‘Interference will be dealt with forcefully’

Trump described the move as a humanitarian effort, saying the stranded crews were “victims of circumstance”.

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However, he also warned that any interference would be met with force. “If, in any way, this humanitarian process is interfered with, that interference will, unfortunately, have to be dealt with forcefully,” he said.

The announcement came as Iran said it was reviewing the US response to its latest proposal to end the conflict. Tehran has made clear that, for now, talks do not include its nuclear programme.

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Meanwhile, a cargo ship near the strait reported being approached by small vessels earlier on Sunday, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations. All crew were reported safe. Iranian media denied any attack, saying the ship had been stopped for a routine check.

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Iran maintains it controls access to the strait and has said ships may pass under certain conditions, a position that challenges international rules on freedom of navigation.

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The waterway is one of the world’s most important energy routes, carrying a large share of global oil and gas supplies. Any disruption has raised concerns over markets and supply chains.

Talks to end the conflict continue indirectly, with Pakistan playing a role in passing messages between Washington and Tehran, according to officials cited by AP.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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