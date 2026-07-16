Amid tensions, Trump praises Iran for releasing US citizen in detention since 2024

Amid the ongoing hostilities in the West Asia war, US President Donald Trump on Thursday praised Iran’s decision to release an American citizen who had been detained in the country since December 2024, calling it a gesture of goodwill.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the woman had safely left Iran and thanked the Iranian government for allowing her departure.

“Iran has allowed an American Citizen, who was wrongfully detained in December of 2024 under the ‘presidency’ of Sleepy Joe Biden, to leave the Country. She is now safely outside of Iran, and in good condition. The United States of America appreciates this gesture of Goodwill by Iran!” Trump wrote. This came as the US carried out fresh strikes on Iran.