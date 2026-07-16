Amid tensions, Trump praises Iran for releasing US citizen in detention since 2024

Amid the ongoing hostilities in the West Asia war, US President Donald Trump on Thursday praised Iran’s decision to release an American citizen who had been detained in the country since December 2024, calling it a gesture of goodwill.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the woman had safely left Iran and thanked the Iranian government for allowing her departure.
“Iran has allowed an American Citizen, who was wrongfully detained in December of 2024 under the ‘presidency’ of Sleepy Joe Biden, to leave the Country. She is now safely outside of Iran, and in good condition. The United States of America appreciates this gesture of Goodwill by Iran!” Trump wrote. This came as the US carried out fresh strikes on Iran.
Lawyer identifies detainee
International human rights lawyer Jared Genser later identified the released American as Dena Karari, an American with dual citizenship from Iran as well. In a post on X, Genser said Karari had been restricted from leaving Iran after visiting family in December 2024 and was accused on “bogus charges.”
“I am delighted and excited to report that my client US citizen Dena Karari, who had been trapped in Iran since December 2024 on bogus charges, is now free. This would not have happened but for the extraordinary and relentless efforts of President Donald Trump. Dena is now safe and traveling back to the United States,” Genser wrote on X.
I am delighted and excited to report that my client U.S. citizen #DenaKarari, who had been trapped in #Iran since December 2024 on bogus charges is now free. This would not have happened but for the extraordinary and relentless efforts of President @realDonaldTrump. Dena is now…
Who is Dena Karari and why was she detained in Iran?
According to last year’s report by The New York Times, Karari travelled to Iran to visit her family but was barred from leaving the country in December 2024. She was later released from custody but remained unable to leave Iran.
The report said Karari works for an American technology company and also runs a charity supporting underprivileged children in Iran.
Following the US decision to join Israel in military strikes against Iran in 2025, Iranian authorities reportedly charged her with espionage.
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Who is Jared Genser?
Jared Genser is an international human rights lawyer known for representing political prisoners and wrongfully detained foreign nationals around the world. In a 2023 profile, The Guardian called him “the extractor,” saying that he has helped secure the release of more than 340 prisoners from more than 20 countries over the past two decades.
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