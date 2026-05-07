Trump abruptly halted ‘Project Freedom’ after Saudi Arabia blocked US access to key bases: Report

President Donald Trump abruptly halted plans to militarily reopen the Strait of Hormuz after key allies, particularly Saudi Arabia, reportedly pushed back against the US strategy. The shift came even as the White House projected confidence about securing a deal with Iran to ease the recent tensions in West Asia, NBC News reported.
The proposed US operation, dubbed “Project Freedom”, aimed to escort commercial vessels through the strategically crucial waterway, where shipping had faced major disruptions amid the Iran-US conflict. However, regional partners reportedly opposed the plan over fears that it could further escalate tensions. Saudi Arabia is said to have restricted US access to key bases and airspace, prompting Washington to reconsider the mission.
Trump and Saudi Crown Prince phone call failed to bridge differences
The report added that a subsequent phone call between Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman failed to bridge the differences, forcing the US to pause the operation. Kuwait also reportedly denied Washington access to its bases and airspace for the proposed mission.
On Wednesday, Trump said “great progress” had been made in negotiations with Tehran and announced a pause in the operation, signalling a shift away from military pressure and towards diplomacy. The White House is now reportedly drafting a one-page memorandum of understanding with Iran that could form the basis of a broader resolution to the conflict.
Trump had unveiled the initiative on social media over the weekend, presenting it as part of a broader effort to restore maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz — one of the world’s most critical oil transit chokepoints. The announcement came amid rising tensions between the US and Iran and growing concerns over disruptions to global energy supplies.
The Strait of Hormuz carries a major share of global oil shipments, and instability in the region has triggered sharp swings in crude oil prices in recent months.
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