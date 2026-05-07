Trump abruptly halted ‘Project Freedom’ after Saudi Arabia blocked US access to key bases: Report

President Donald Trump abruptly halted plans to militarily reopen the Strait of Hormuz after key allies, particularly Saudi Arabia, reportedly pushed back against the US strategy. The shift came even as the White House projected confidence about securing a deal with Iran to ease the recent tensions in West Asia, NBC News reported.

The proposed US operation, dubbed “Project Freedom”, aimed to escort commercial vessels through the strategically crucial waterway, where shipping had faced major disruptions amid the Iran-US conflict. However, regional partners reportedly opposed the plan over fears that it could further escalate tensions. Saudi Arabia is said to have restricted US access to key bases and airspace, prompting Washington to reconsider the mission.