‘If they rise, they rise’: Trump says he’s not concerned about rising gas prices amid Iran war

Global oil prices have increased since the conflict began, raising concerns about supply disruptions in the Middle East.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readMar 6, 2026 11:34 AM IST First published on: Mar 6, 2026 at 11:34 AM IST
Iran US Gas PricesThe San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge stands behind the gasoline price board of a gas station in San Francisco, Thursday, March 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

US President Donald Trump said he is not worried about rising petrol prices in the United States during the ongoing conflict involving Iran, saying the military campaign remains his main focus, according to Reuters.

In an interview with Reuters, Trump said the increase in fuel prices linked to tensions in the Middle East was not his immediate concern and expected prices to fall once the conflict ends.

“I don’t have any concern about it,” Trump said when asked about higher prices at petrol stations.

“They’ll drop very rapidly when this is over, and if they rise, they rise, but this is far more important than having gasoline prices go up a little bit,” he told Reuters.

Why are gas prices rising?

Global oil prices have increased since the conflict began, raising concerns about supply disruptions in the Middle East. The region is a major source of oil exports, and tensions can affect shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil transport.

Story continues below this ad
Also read Expert Explains: ‘The Strait of Hormuz is simply too vital an artery to remain closed for too long’

According to the American Automobile Association, the average price of petrol in the US has risen by 27 cents in the past week to about $3.25 per gallon. This is about 15 cents higher than a year ago.
Trump said the rise was limited.

“They haven’t risen very much,” he said in the interview with Reuters.

Iran US Gas Prices
A person rides a scooter behind the gasoline price board of a gas station in San Francisco, Thursday, March 5, 2026. (AP Photo)

Trump said he was not planning to release oil from the country’s emergency stockpile, the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which is the world’s largest reserve of crude oil held for emergencies.

He also said he expected oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz to continue.

Story continues below this ad

What is the White House saying?

Officials in the White House are discussing possible ways to reduce fuel prices if they continue to rise.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and Energy Secretary Chris Wright have spoken with oil company leaders to discuss possible responses.

A White House official, speaking anonymously, told Reuters that government teams were looking at measures that could help lower prices if needed.

Officials believe the price increase could be temporary as the conflict continues.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 06: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments