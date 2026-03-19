‘Finish off Iran’: Trump’s sets ultimatum to get ‘non-responsive allies’ to join Middle East war

President Donald Trump has amped up his bid to rope in NATO allies to the Iran war. Amid the mounting tensions over the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, Trump has now threatened to “finish off” Iran before allowing countries that rely on the strait to take charge of securing it. The Strait of Hormuz is a vital global energy corridor, which facilitate the passage of 20% of the world’s oil transit.

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In a series of posts on Truth Social, Trump suggested the United States could “finish off” Iran before allowing countries that rely on the strait to take charge of securing it. He argued that such a move would force what he called “non-responsive allies” to act quickly. “I wonder what would happen if we “finished off” what’s left of the Iranian Terror State, and let the Countries that use it, we don’t, be responsible for the so called “Strait?” That would get some of our non-responsive “Allies” in gear, and fast [sic],” he posted.

Earlier on March 17, Trump said: “The United States has been informed by most of our NATO ‘Allies’ that they don’t want to get involved with our military operation against the terrorist regime of Iran… This, despite the fact that almost every country strongly agreed with what we are doing.”

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What US said about allies earlier

The remarks come days after several European and allied governments declined Washington’s call for a joint military effort to safeguard the narrow passage, which links the Persian Gulf with the Arabian Sea and carries a significant share of the world’s seaborne oil trade.

Trump maintained that the US itself does not depend on the route, but acknowledged that Iran’s blockade has sent global crude prices climbing. Brent crude surged past $112 on Thursday morning amid fears of prolonged disruption to energy supplies.

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Earlier, Trump threw his weight behind the rising oil prices, saying: “The United States is the largest oil producer in the world, by far, so when oil prices go up, we make a lot of money,”

Despite earlier appeals for international cooperation, Trump said this week that Washington does not “need anybody” to secure the waterway. Speaking at the Oval Office, he insisted the US could manage the situation alone, though he added that allies “should’ve been there.”

Allies push back

The standoff has deepened strains between Washington and its NATO partners. Several leaders rejected calls to deploy naval forces to escort tankers through the strait, urging restraint and diplomacy instead.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the UK would not send ships to protect oil tankers, distancing London from direct military involvement. Trump responded sharply, saying he was “not happy” with the UK’s stance and describing the conflict as a test of the long-standing special relationship.

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French President Emmanuel Macron also ruled out sending France’s navy, with Paris rejecting US requests for operational support. Trump lashed out at Macron as well, predicting he would be “out of office very soon.”

JUST IN: 🇺🇸🇫🇷 President Trump says French President Macron will be out of office “very soon.” pic.twitter.com/DedSn1aO6i — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) March 17, 2026

The European Union urged de-escalation. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas called for an end to hostilities, warning that wars are easier to start than to stop and often spiral beyond control. She said diplomatic efforts were underway with regional partners to help all sides step back without losing face.

EU’s Kaja Kallas on Iran: This is not Europe’s war, but Europe’s interests are directly at stake. pic.twitter.com/bISLa8xhTq — Clash Report (@clashreport) March 16, 2026

Kallas added that while European participation in securing maritime navigation was not entirely off the table, any role would most likely be tied to a political solution rather than a combat mission. She stressed that no country was willing to put personnel “in harm’s way” in the strait and warned of knock-on risks to food, fertilizer and energy supplies if disruption continued.

Germany echoed that position. Defence Minister Boris Pistorius dismissed calls for involvement, saying a handful of European vessels would add little alongside the US Navy’s capabilities. Chancellor Friedrich Merz said there had been no joint decision to intervene and ruled out German military participation, adding that military force alone was unlikely to resolve the crisis.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius rejected President Trump’s call for military support in the war against Iran. “It’s not our war, we didn’t start it,” he said. pic.twitter.com/ZpmuAoWkJs — Benjamin Alvarez (@BenjAlvarez1) March 16, 2026

Elsewhere, Finland’s President Alexander Stubb said European nations faced their own security pressures closer to home and favored mediation over escalation.

Several other countries, including Italy, Greece and Australia, have also declined to join efforts to reopen the passage.

Trump accused NATO members of abandoning the US despite broadly supporting its stance on Iran. He described the alliance as a “one-way street”, saying Washington spends vast sums on collective defence while receiving little backing in return.

Pres. Trump said he believes NATO is making a “very foolish mistake” in not helping the U.S. in the war with Iran. “I’ve long said that, I wonder whether or not NATO would ever be there for us. So, this was a great test. Because we don’t need them, but they should have been… pic.twitter.com/RaqKWq3XvA — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 17, 2026

Why the strait matters

Iran on March 1 shut the Strait of Hormuz after US and Israeli air strikes began on February 28, warning it would target vessels crossing the channel that separates Iran from the Arabian Peninsula. Though a limited number of ships – mostly Iranian – have continued to pass, overall traffic has fallen sharply.

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The International Energy Agency estimates roughly a quarter of global seaborne oil trade moves through the corridor, much of it bound for Asian markets.

Market anxiety intensified after Iran said air strikes hit its South Pars gas field, the world’s largest natural gas reserve, which it shares with Qatar. Strikes also reportedly targeted oil infrastructure in the southern city of Assaluyeh.

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Qatar’s foreign ministry condemned the attack on the shared gas field, with spokesperson Majed Al Ansari warning it posed a threat to global energy security and regional stability. It remains unclear whether US or Israeli forces carried out the strikes.

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As oil prices remain volatile, the geopolitical impasse over the strait has become a flashpoint – exposing widening divisions between Washington and its allies over how to respond to the deepening crisis.