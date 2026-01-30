Trump nominates Kevin Warsh to lead fed: The bold move that could end decades of central bank independence

President Donald Trump said Friday he will nominate former Federal Reserve official Kevin Warsh as the next chair of the Federal Reserve, a move that could bring sharp changes to the powerful agency and potentially pull it closer to the White House, weakening its long-standing independence from day-to-day politics, news agency Associated Press reported.

Powell’s term ending, Trump renews rate criticism

Warsh would replace current chair Jerome Powell when his term expires in May. Trump had appointed Powell in 2017 but has repeatedly criticised him this year for not cutting interest rates fast enough.

A return to the Fed board

The nomination, which needs Senate confirmation, marks a return for Warsh, 55, who served on the Fed’s board from 2006 to 2011 and was the youngest governor in its history, appointed at age 35. He is currently a fellow at the Hoover Institution and a lecturer at the Stanford Graduate School of Business.