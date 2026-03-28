Trump says ‘PM Modi and I get things done’, Iran thanks India for ‘support during response to US attack’

The United States Embassy in India has shared a past remark by US President Donald Trump praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, even as Iranian missions in India expressed gratitude to New Delhi and others for support during the ongoing West Asia conflict.

In a post on X, the US Embassy in India quoted Trump as saying: “Our amazing relationship with India will be even stronger going forward. Prime Minister Modi and I are two people that get things done.” The post, accompanied by a photograph of the two leaders from an earlier meeting, has drawn attention for its timing amid fast-evolving geopolitical developments.

Our amazing relationship with India will be even stronger going forward. Prime Minister Modi and I are two people that get things done, something that cannot be said for most. – President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/NEJCjGBXps — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) March 27, 2026

The remark was first made by Trump earlier this year and has been reiterated by the embassy as Washington and New Delhi remain in touch over the situation in West Asia, including concerns around regional stability and energy security.

India has been advocating de-escalation and has underlined the importance of maintaining open and secure global shipping routes, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz, which is crucial for international trade.

Iran thanks India during conflict

Meanwhile , the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Mumbai acknowledged support from multiple countries, including India, during the conflict.

In a post on X, the mission said: “Gratitude from Iran’s Aerospace Force to the people of Spain, Pakistan, India, and Germany for their support and solidarity; especially during the 83rd wave of missile response to the US and Israel.”

Gratitude from Iran’s Aerospace Force to the people of #Spain, #Pakistan, #India, and #Germany for their support and solidarity; especially during the 83rd wave of missile response to the U.S. and #Israel.#Iran#US#War pic.twitter.com/5QjqIBFiXj — Consulate General of the I.R. Iran in Mumbai (@IRANinMumbai) March 27, 2026

The message highlights Tehran’s outreach to international audiences as tensions continue in the region.

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Iranian diplomatic missions have been using social media platforms to communicate updates and express appreciation for global backing during the crisis.

The parallel messaging from the US and Iranian sides reflects the complex diplomatic environment, with India maintaining a balanced position while engaging with all sides. New Delhi has consistently called for restraint and dialogue, even as it monitors developments that could impact regional stability and global energy supplies.