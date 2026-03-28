Trump says ‘PM Modi and I get things done’, Iran thanks India for ‘support during response to US attack’

The message highlights Tehran’s outreach to international audiences as tensions continue in the region.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readMar 28, 2026 07:30 AM IST First published on: Mar 28, 2026 at 07:30 AM IST
US-IndiaUS President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo)

The United States Embassy in India has shared a past remark by US President Donald Trump praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, even as Iranian missions in India expressed gratitude to New Delhi and others for support during the ongoing West Asia conflict.

In a post on X, the US Embassy in India quoted Trump as saying: “Our amazing relationship with India will be even stronger going forward. Prime Minister Modi and I are two people that get things done.” The post, accompanied by a photograph of the two leaders from an earlier meeting, has drawn attention for its timing amid fast-evolving geopolitical developments.

The remark was first made by Trump earlier this year and has been reiterated by the embassy as Washington and New Delhi remain in touch over the situation in West Asia, including concerns around regional stability and energy security.

India has been advocating de-escalation and has underlined the importance of maintaining open and secure global shipping routes, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz, which is crucial for international trade.

Iran thanks India during conflict

Meanwhile , the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Mumbai acknowledged support from multiple countries, including India, during the conflict.

In a post on X, the mission said: “Gratitude from Iran’s Aerospace Force to the people of Spain, Pakistan, India, and Germany for their support and solidarity; especially during the 83rd wave of missile response to the US and Israel.”

The message highlights Tehran’s outreach to international audiences as tensions continue in the region.

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Iranian diplomatic missions have been using social media platforms to communicate updates and express appreciation for global backing during the crisis.

The parallel messaging from the US and Iranian sides reflects the complex diplomatic environment, with India maintaining a balanced position while engaging with all sides. New Delhi has consistently called for restraint and dialogue, even as it monitors developments that could impact regional stability and global energy supplies.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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