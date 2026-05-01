Trump lifts tariffs on UK whiskey to toast departing King Charles 

The visit, officially linked to the upcoming anniversary celebrations, also comes at a time when relations between Washington and some European allies.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMay 1, 2026 05:31 AM IST First published on: May 1, 2026 at 05:09 AM IST
TrumpPresident Donald Trump signs an executive order regarding federal contracting in the Oval Office of the White House. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would remove tariffs on whisky imports from the United Kingdom, describing the step as a gesture to King Charles III at the end of a state visit marking the lead-up to the 250th anniversary of US independence.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said tariffs and restrictions affecting Scotland’s ability to work with Kentucky on whisky and bourbon production would be lifted. “In honor of the King and Queen of the United Kingdom,” he wrote.

Donald Trump
(Photo: @realDonaldTrump)

Trump, who has used tariffs as part of his foreign policy approach, praised Charles during the four-day visit and said the decision followed longstanding calls to ease trade barriers. “People have wanted to do this for a long time,” he said, referring to trade links between the two countries, including the use of wooden barrels.

“The King and Queen got me to do something that nobody else was able to do, without hardly even asking,” Trump added.

The visit, officially linked to the upcoming anniversary celebrations, also comes at a time when relations between Washington and some European allies, including the UK, have faced strain over their stance on the ongoing US-Israeli war with Iran.

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British trade minister Peter Kyle welcomed the move, saying it would benefit the Scotch whisky sector.

“This is great news for our Scotch whisky industry, which is worth almost £1 billion in exports and supports thousands of jobs across the UK,” he said.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said Charles had expressed “sincere gratitude” for the decision.

“His Majesty will be raising a dram to the President’s thoughtfulness and generous hospitality,” the spokesperson said, as the King concluded the visit.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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