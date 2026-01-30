Who is Kevin Warsh? 5 things about Trump’s pick to lead US Federal Reserve

Kevin Warsh, 55, served on the Fed’s board from 2006 to 2011, including during the global financial crisis. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

US President Donald Trump said Friday that he will nominate former Federal Reserve governor Kevin Warsh as the next chair of the US central bank, a move that places focus on the direction of the central bank and its relationship with the White House.

Warsh will replace Jerome Powell when his term ends in May. Trump, who appointed Powell in 2017, has repeatedly criticised him this year for not cutting interest rates fast enough. The nomination, which requires Senate confirmation, comes after months of public pressure by the president on the central bank.

Warsh’s nomination brings attention to his record at the Federal Reserve. So, who is Kevin Warsh?

Youngest member of Fed board

Warsh joined the Federal Reserve’s governing board in 2006 at 35, making him the youngest governor in the institution’s history. He served a full term until 2011. His tenure spanned the run-up to the global financial crisis, the collapse of major US financial institutions and the early years of the economic recovery.