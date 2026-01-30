Who is Kevin Warsh? 5 things about Trump’s pick to lead US Federal Reserve

Kevin Warsh will replace Jerome Powell when his term ends in May.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readUpdated: Jan 30, 2026 08:31 PM IST
Kevin Warsh, 55, served on the Fed’s board from 2006 to 2011, including during the global financial crisisKevin Warsh, 55, served on the Fed’s board from 2006 to 2011, including during the global financial crisis. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
Make us preferred source on Google

US President Donald Trump said Friday that he will nominate former Federal Reserve governor Kevin Warsh as the next chair of the US central bank, a move that places focus on the direction of the central bank and its relationship with the White House.

Warsh will replace Jerome Powell when his term ends in May. Trump, who appointed Powell in 2017, has repeatedly criticised him this year for not cutting interest rates fast enough. The nomination, which requires Senate confirmation, comes after months of public pressure by the president on the central bank.

Warsh’s nomination brings attention to his record at the Federal Reserve. So, who is Kevin Warsh?

  • Youngest member of Fed board

Warsh joined the Federal Reserve’s governing board in 2006 at 35, making him the youngest governor in the institution’s history. He served a full term until 2011. His tenure spanned the run-up to the global financial crisis, the collapse of major US financial institutions and the early years of the economic recovery.

  • Key role during financial crisis

Warsh worked closely with then Fed chair Ben Bernanke during the financial crisis and the Great Recession. Bernanke later wrote that Warsh served as one of his closest advisers during that period and played a role in the central bank’s efforts to stabilise financial markets and support the economy.

  • Opposition to low-rate policies

During his time on the board, Warsh objected to several low-interest-rate measures adopted during and after the crisis. He warned in internal discussions that aggressive rate cuts and other stimulus steps could lead to higher inflation, even as inflation remained low for years after the recession ended.

  • Changed stance in recent years

More recently, Warsh has argued in speeches and opinion columns that the Federal Reserve should support lower interest rates. In a January 2025 column in The Wall Street Journal, he wrote that deregulation and cuts in government spending would reduce inflationary pressure and allow the Fed to lower rates.

  • Critic of the current Fed

Warsh has emerged as a vocal critic of the Federal Reserve under Jerome Powell. He has called for “regime change” at the central bank and accused it of straying beyond its mandate by engaging on issues such as climate change and diversity, equity and inclusion. He has also said the Fed made a major policy mistake by allowing inflation to rise sharply in 2021–22.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Confident Group, C J Roy, Roy Chiriankandath Joseph, Income Tax,
IT officials at his office, Confident Group chairman CJ Roy shoots himself dead
Sunetra Pawar NCP Maharashtra
Sunetra Pawar: The reluctant politician tipped to carry forward Ajit Pawar’s legacy
mardaani 3 review
Mardaani 3 movie review: Rani Mukerji returns, but familiarity dulls the impact
Valathu Vashathe Kallan movie review and rating: Had the Biju Menon-Joju George starrer arrived before Mirage, it's unlikely that the crime thriller would have been dubbed as even a worthy one-time watch.
Valathu Vashathe Kallan movie review: Jeethu Joseph delivers yet another unsatisfactory crime thriller aimed solely at outsmarting the audience
Karnataka teen cricket commentary
‘999 missed calls from Star Sports’: Teen from Karnataka compared to Harsha Bhogle, Ravi Shastri as his cricket commentary goes viral
Cancer patient Lamborghini ride
Lamborghini turns 11-year-old cancer patient’s wish into reality; internet rallies to help him meet Dhoni
WPL 2026 Today 16th Match, GG vs MI Live Score: (BCCI Photo)
GG vs MI Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026
Abhishek Sharma batting style India vs New Zealand
IND vs NZ | The method behind Abhishek Sharma’s mayhem: ‘Planned, not reckless’
In Central PSU turnaround stories, there’s a lesson for the states
Central Public Sector Enterprises' comeback highlights need for similar reform at state level
Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran addresses the media during the Economic Survey 2025-26 press conference, in New Delhi, Jan. 29, 2026.
Economic Survey says India’s potential GDP growth will rise, but key drivers show mixed record
Margot Robbie paid homage to Elizabeth Taylor
₹74 crore of history: Margot Robbie stuns in Elizabeth Taylor’s Taj Mahal diamond
ship
Hidden for 136 years: Winter storms just unearthed a 19th-century ship on a New Jersey beach
Advertisement
Must Read
GG vs MI Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026
WPL 2026 Today 16th Match, GG vs MI Live Score: (BCCI Photo)
IND vs NZ | The method behind Abhishek Sharma’s mayhem: ‘Planned, not reckless’
Abhishek Sharma batting style India vs New Zealand
Quick Comment: Carlos Alcaraz's incredible self belief helps him isolate clutch moments to raise his game
Carlos Alcaraz Aus open
Hidden for 136 years: Winter storms just unearthed a 19th-century ship on a New Jersey beach
ship
‘Godfather of AI’ Yann LeCun calls AGI overrated, says scaling AI won’t work
Speaking about the industry’s push toward agentic AI, LeCun warns that systems built without an understanding of the physical world and the consequences of their actions risk heading down a flawed path. (Image: YouTube/@PioneerWorks)
AI helps astronomers find 1,400 ‘Anomalous Objects’ buried in Hubble data
The U.S. tech giant will ​focus on delivering its first-ever foldable ‌iPhone and two non-folding models with upgraded cameras and larger displays for a flagship ​launch in the second half of 2026. (Image: Reuters)
₹74 crore of history: Margot Robbie stuns in Elizabeth Taylor’s Taj Mahal diamond
Margot Robbie paid homage to Elizabeth Taylor
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘999 missed calls from Star Sports’: Teen from Karnataka compared to Harsha Bhogle, Ravi Shastri as his cricket commentary goes viral
Karnataka teen cricket commentary
Lamborghini turns 11-year-old cancer patient’s wish into reality; internet rallies to help him meet Dhoni
Cancer patient Lamborghini ride
Truth behind viral video of woman ‘mocking’ ex-schoolmate for pizza delivery job; here’s what really happened
Woman ex-schoolmate pizza delivery job
Cars block ambulance on narrow Himachal road; dashcam video triggers civic sense debate
Cars block ambulance on narrow Himachal road
Melania Trump’s '$75 million' documentary sells just one ticket for London premiere
Melania Trump documentary
Jan 30: Latest News
Advertisement