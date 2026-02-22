Iran-US tensions rise as Trump weighs possible strike on Khamenei while ‘token nuclear enrichment’ deal remains under consideration

US President Donald Trump is considering to allow Iran limited or “token” uranium enrichment if it leaves “no possible path” to a nuclear bomb, according to a report by Axios.

At the same time, Axios reported that Trump has been presented with military options, including a scenario that would involve directly targeting Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and his son Mojtaba.

‘Give us an offer we can’t refuse’

Quoting a senior US official, Axios said the bar for any Iranian proposal is “very high” and must convince sceptics in Washington and the region that Tehran has given up any path to a nuclear weapon.

“President Trump will be ready to accept a deal that would be substantive and that he can sell politically at home. If the Iranians want to prevent an attack they should give us an offer we can’t refuse. The Iranians keep missing the window. If they play games there won’t be a lot of patience,” the official told Axios.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said an Iranian proposal would be finalised within the next two or three days. However, US and Israeli officials told Axios that Trump could decide on a strike as early as this weekend.

‘Something for every scenario’

One senior Trump adviser told Axios that the president has not yet taken a decision.

“The president hasn’t decided to strike yet. I know that because we haven’t struck. He might never do it. He might wake up tomorrow and say, ‘That’s it,’” the adviser said.

The adviser added that the Pentagon had prepared options “for every scenario”.

“They have something for every scenario. One scenario takes out the ayatollah and his son and the mullahs,” the adviser said, referring to Khamenei and his son, who is seen as a possible successor. “What the president chooses no one knows. I don’t think he knows.”

A second source told Axios that a plan to kill Khamenei and his son had been discussed with Trump several weeks ago.

Another senior adviser said, “Trump is keeping his options open. He could decide on an attack at any moment.”

‘Zero enrichment’ vs ‘token enrichment’

US envoys told Iran during recent talks in Geneva that Washington’s position remains “zero enrichment” on Iranian soil.

However, a senior US official said that if Iran proposes “small, token enrichment” and provides detailed proof that it poses no threat, the US would study it.

Araghchi said in an interview that the US had not asked Iran to accept “zero enrichment” during the Geneva talks.

“What we are now talking about is how to make sure that Iran’s nuclear programme, including enrichment, is peaceful and would remain peaceful forever,” he said. He added that Iran would take “confidence-building measures” in return for sanctions relief.

Proposal must be ‘very detailed’

Axios reported that any Iranian proposal must be “very detailed” and show that the nuclear programme will be “benign”.

“We will see what he gives us in writing. Based on that, we will see how serious they are. The ball is in their court,” a US official told the publication.

Araghchi also said that Rafael Grossi, head of the UN nuclear watchdog, is involved in the discussions and has suggested technical steps to ensure Iran’s nuclear programme cannot be diverted for non-peaceful use.

Such steps could include the return of UN inspectors and measures concerning Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium, according to the Axios report.