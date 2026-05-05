‘Blown off the face of the earth’: Trump issues direct warning to Iran after US sinks ‘fast boats’ in Strait of Hormuz

President Donald Trump gestures as he disembarks Air Force One upon his arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Md. (Photo: AP)

The US president has warned that Iran would be “blown off the face of the earth” if it targets American ships trying to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, according to The Guardian.

Speaking to Fox News, the US leader said Washington was ready to respond if its naval operation came under attack. “We have more weapons and ammunition at a much higher grade than we had before,” he said. “We can use all of that stuff, and we will, if we need it.”