‘Blown off the face of the earth’: Trump issues direct warning to Iran after US sinks ‘fast boats’ in Strait of Hormuz

Iran said it would strike any US naval vessel approaching the strait.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMay 5, 2026 07:00 AM IST First published on: May 5, 2026 at 06:59 AM IST
Donald Trump-IranPresident Donald Trump gestures as he disembarks Air Force One upon his arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Md. (Photo: AP)

The US president has warned that Iran would be “blown off the face of the earth” if it targets American ships trying to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, according to The Guardian.

Speaking to Fox News, the US leader said Washington was ready to respond if its naval operation came under attack. “We have more weapons and ammunition at a much higher grade than we had before,” he said. “We can use all of that stuff, and we will, if we need it.”

Operation to move stranded ships

The warning came as the US launched an operation on Monday to help vessels stuck in the Gulf. More than 800 ships and around 20,000 crew members remain stranded due to the blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.

US Central Command said about 50 commercial vessels had been redirected during the operation.

us iran war live updates
A patrol boat moves through the water as cargo ships sit at anchor in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas. (AP)

The US president described the effort as “one of the greatest military manoeuvres ever done.”

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Iran signals response

Iran said it would strike any US naval vessel approaching the strait. Its military also claimed it had hit a US warship with missiles, though this has not been confirmed by Washington.

Also read US strikes Iranian fast boats as Tehran attacks UAE oil facility

The US said it had destroyed several Iranian boats and intercepted missiles and drones. Iran denied these claims.

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Ceasefire at risk

The remarks come weeks after a ceasefire aimed at easing tensions in the region. While it reduced direct attacks, it did not reopen the key shipping route.

Earlier, the US president had warned that a “whole civilisation will die” if Iran did not meet demands over the strait, comments that drew criticism.

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The latest developments have raised concerns about further escalation as both sides continue to exchange warnings.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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