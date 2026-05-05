‘Blown off the face of the earth’: Trump issues direct warning to Iran after US sinks ‘fast boats’ in Strait of Hormuz

The US president has warned that Iran would be “blown off the face of the earth” if it targets American ships trying to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, according to The Guardian.
Speaking to Fox News, the US leader said Washington was ready to respond if its naval operation came under attack. “We have more weapons and ammunition at a much higher grade than we had before,” he said. “We can use all of that stuff, and we will, if we need it.”
The warning came as the US launched an operation on Monday to help vessels stuck in the Gulf. More than 800 ships and around 20,000 crew members remain stranded due to the blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.
US Central Command said about 50 commercial vessels had been redirected during the operation.
The US president described the effort as “one of the greatest military manoeuvres ever done.”
Iran said it would strike any US naval vessel approaching the strait. Its military also claimed it had hit a US warship with missiles, though this has not been confirmed by Washington.
The US said it had destroyed several Iranian boats and intercepted missiles and drones. Iran denied these claims.
The remarks come weeks after a ceasefire aimed at easing tensions in the region. While it reduced direct attacks, it did not reopen the key shipping route.
Earlier, the US president had warned that a “whole civilisation will die” if Iran did not meet demands over the strait, comments that drew criticism.
The latest developments have raised concerns about further escalation as both sides continue to exchange warnings.