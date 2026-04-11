‘We’re loading up the ships’: Trump warns of fresh strikes if Iran talks fail

Trump said the outcome of the talks could become clear soon. “We’re going to find out in about 24 hours.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readApr 11, 2026 08:13 AM IST First published on: Apr 11, 2026 at 08:13 AM IST
President Donald TrumpPresident Donald Trump arrives on Air Force One at Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport, in Charlottesville, Va. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump has said the United States is preparing for possible military action if talks with Iran in Islamabad do not lead to an agreement, according to the New York Post.

Speaking in an interview, Trump said US warships were being reloaded ahead of the negotiations.

“We’re loading up the ships with the best ammunition… and if we don’t have a deal, we will be using them, and we will be using them very effectively,” he told the newspaper.

What has Trump said ahead of the talks?

Trump said the outcome of the talks could become clear soon. “We’re going to find out in about 24 hours. We’re going to know soon,” he said, as quoted by the New York Post.

The remarks came as Vice President JD Vance travelled to Pakistan to lead the US delegation. He is expected to be joined by envoy Steve Witkoff and adviser Jared Kushner for talks aimed at securing a longer-term agreement after a two-week ceasefire.

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Iran-US War Ceasefire News Live: Police officers take position in Islamabad, Pakistan, to ensure security ahead of possible negotiations between Iran and the United States. (Photo: AP)

Trump also raised concerns about Iran’s position. “You’re dealing against people that we don’t know whether or not they tell the truth,” he said. “To our face, they’re getting rid of all nuclear weapons… and then they go out to the press and say, ‘No, we’d like to enrich.’”

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Iran is expected to be represented by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

The talks are expected to focus on US demands that Iran hand over its highly enriched uranium and fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil shipments. Trump has said free passage through the waterway is essential for any deal.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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