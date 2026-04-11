‘We’re loading up the ships’: Trump warns of fresh strikes if Iran talks fail

US President Donald Trump has said the United States is preparing for possible military action if talks with Iran in Islamabad do not lead to an agreement, according to the New York Post.

Speaking in an interview, Trump said US warships were being reloaded ahead of the negotiations.

“We’re loading up the ships with the best ammunition… and if we don’t have a deal, we will be using them, and we will be using them very effectively,” he told the newspaper.

What has Trump said ahead of the talks?

Trump said the outcome of the talks could become clear soon. “We’re going to find out in about 24 hours. We’re going to know soon,” he said, as quoted by the New York Post.

The remarks came as Vice President JD Vance travelled to Pakistan to lead the US delegation. He is expected to be joined by envoy Steve Witkoff and adviser Jared Kushner for talks aimed at securing a longer-term agreement after a two-week ceasefire.

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Iran-US War Ceasefire News Live: Police officers take position in Islamabad, Pakistan, to ensure security ahead of possible negotiations between Iran and the United States. (Photo: AP)

Trump also raised concerns about Iran’s position. “You’re dealing against people that we don’t know whether or not they tell the truth,” he said. “To our face, they’re getting rid of all nuclear weapons… and then they go out to the press and say, ‘No, we’d like to enrich.’”

Iran is expected to be represented by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

The talks are expected to focus on US demands that Iran hand over its highly enriched uranium and fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil shipments. Trump has said free passage through the waterway is essential for any deal.