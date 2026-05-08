‘We’ll knock them out a lot harder’: Trump warns Iran after US destroyed come under fire in Hormuz

Trump criticised Iran’s leadership in the same post and warned of further military action if an agreement is not reached.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMay 8, 2026 06:30 AM IST First published on: May 8, 2026 at 06:22 AM IST
Trump Iran USUS President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

Tensions between the United States and Iran rose again after an exchange involving US naval vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil supplies.

US President Donald Trump said three US Navy destroyers passed through the strait “under fire” and were not damaged, while warning of stronger action against Iran.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “Three World Class American Destroyers just transited, very successfully, out of the Strait of Hormuz, under fire. There was no damage done to the three Destroyers, but great damage done to the Iranian attackers.”

He said missiles fired at the ships were “easily knocked down” and drones were “incinerated while in the air”. He also claimed that small boats involved in the attack were destroyed.

Iran US Israel
(Photo: X/ @RapidResponse47)

Trump criticised Iran’s leadership in the same post and warned of further military action if an agreement is not reached.

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“A normal Country would have allowed these Destroyers to pass, but Iran is not a normal Country,” he wrote.

“We’ll knock them out a lot harder, and a lot more violently, in the future, if they don’t get their Deal signed, FAST!” he added.

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The US military said it intercepted attacks on its naval vessels and carried out strikes on Iranian targets linked to the incident. Iran, however, accused the US of launching the first strike and said it responded by targeting American ships.

“They dropped ever so beautifully down to the Ocean, very much like a butterfly dropping to its grave! A normal Country would have allowed these Destroyers to pass, but Iran is not a normal Country. They are led by LUNATICS,” he adds.

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The latest exchange has raised concerns over the stability of a ceasefire that had been in place since early April, following weeks of conflict between the two sides.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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