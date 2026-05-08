‘We’ll knock them out a lot harder’: Trump warns Iran after US destroyed come under fire in Hormuz

Tensions between the United States and Iran rose again after an exchange involving US naval vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil supplies.

US President Donald Trump said three US Navy destroyers passed through the strait “under fire” and were not damaged, while warning of stronger action against Iran.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “Three World Class American Destroyers just transited, very successfully, out of the Strait of Hormuz, under fire. There was no damage done to the three Destroyers, but great damage done to the Iranian attackers.”

He said missiles fired at the ships were “easily knocked down” and drones were “incinerated while in the air”. He also claimed that small boats involved in the attack were destroyed.

(Photo: X/ @RapidResponse47)

Trump criticised Iran’s leadership in the same post and warned of further military action if an agreement is not reached.

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“A normal Country would have allowed these Destroyers to pass, but Iran is not a normal Country,” he wrote.

“We’ll knock them out a lot harder, and a lot more violently, in the future, if they don’t get their Deal signed, FAST!” he added.

The US military said it intercepted attacks on its naval vessels and carried out strikes on Iranian targets linked to the incident. Iran, however, accused the US of launching the first strike and said it responded by targeting American ships.

“They dropped ever so beautifully down to the Ocean, very much like a butterfly dropping to its grave! A normal Country would have allowed these Destroyers to pass, but Iran is not a normal Country. They are led by LUNATICS,” he adds.

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The latest exchange has raised concerns over the stability of a ceasefire that had been in place since early April, following weeks of conflict between the two sides.