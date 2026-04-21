Will the US lift the Hormuz blockade before an Iran deal? Trump says no

President Donald Trump listens in the Oval Office of the White House. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump has said Washington will not lift its blockade on Iranian ports until a deal is reached with Tehran, the BBC reports, as uncertainty remains over fresh peace talks.

Writing on his platform Truth Social, Trump said the blockade was “absolutely destroying Iran” and added that the US was “winning the conflict by a lot.”

The comments come as a temporary ceasefire between the US and Iran is due to end on Wednesday, with no clear confirmation yet on whether a second round of talks will take place in Islamabad.

What is happening at the Strait of Hormuz?

The blockade began a week ago, with US forces turning back vessels attempting to reach Iranian ports.

US Central Command said 27 ships have been redirected so far. The US also seized an Iranian-flagged cargo ship after it tried to pass through the blockade. Videos released by the military showed warnings being issued before troops boarded the vessel.

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Iran has called the move an “act of piracy” and said it breaches the ceasefire.

At the same time, Tehran has kept its own restrictions on the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil shipments. The passage was briefly reopened but shut again after reports of vessels being targeted.

Trump said Iran had “decided to fire bullets” and described it as a “total violation” of the ceasefire, the BBC adds.

Iran has said it will not reopen the route unless the US ends its blockade.

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Will US-Iran talks go ahead?

There are mixed signals over whether talks will take place in Pakistan.

US Vice President JD Vance is expected to lead the American delegation, but he has not yet left Washington. Iran has said it has “no plans” so far to attend, according to the BBC.

After the first round of talks earlier this month, Vance said the US “could not get to a situation where the Iranians were willing to accept our terms”.

Iran’s foreign ministry has urged the US to avoid what it called “excessive demands and unlawful requests”.

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What is happening in Islamabad?

Despite uncertainty, preparations are under way in Islamabad. Guests at a hotel that hosted the earlier talks have been asked to leave, and roads around the area have been closed due to expected foreign delegations.

A senior Pakistani official told Reuters that efforts are ongoing to bring both sides to the table.

A soldier stands guard on a bridge ahead of second round of negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Photo: AP)

BBC Chief International Correspondent Lyse Doucet said from Tehran that “there is one rule in diplomacy… you don’t want to be the one blamed for something breaking down”.

She added that if Vance travels to Islamabad, “it will be really hard for the Iranians to not show up”.

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Diplomatic efforts are continuing, with Pakistan trying to ensure both sides attend as the venue and security arrangements are already in place.