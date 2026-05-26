‘No nuclear dust, no deal’: Trump issues ultimatum on enriched uranium as US launches new strikes on southern Iran

President Donald Trump speaks during the 158th National Memorial Day Observance coinciding with the nation's 250th anniversary, at the Memorial Amphitheater in Arlington National Cemetery. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump said Iran must hand over its enriched uranium or ensure it is destroyed under supervision, even as American forces carried out what they described as “self-defence” strikes on Iranian targets.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the material, which he called “nuclear dust”, should be dealt with as part of any agreement to end the conflict.

“The Enriched Uranium (Nuclear Dust!) will either be immediately turned over to the United States to be brought home and destroyed or, preferably, in conjunction and coordination with the Islamic Republic of Iran, destroyed in place… with the Atomic Energy Commission, or its equivalent, being witness,” he wrote.

(Photo: @realDonaldTrump)

Trump has repeatedly said that preventing Iran from developing a nuclear weapon remains his main objective. Iran has denied that it is seeking to build such a weapon.

His remarks came as the US military confirmed strikes in southern Iran. A spokesman for US Central Command, Captain Tim Hawkins said the action targeted missile launch sites and boats that were attempting to place mines.

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“US forces conducted self-defense strikes in southern Iran today to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces,” Hawkins said, adding that operations are continuing with restraint during the ceasefire.

No further details were given about the scale of the strikes or the damage caused. The ceasefire between the two sides, which began on April 8, remains in place.

The developments come as talks continue to end the war that started on February 28 after US and Israeli strikes on Iran. Iranian officials, including senior leaders, have been in Doha for discussions with mediators.

Trump said the negotiations were “going nicely” but warned that the outcome must meet US conditions.

“It will only be a Great Deal for all, or no Deal at all,” he said in another post.

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He also said that any final agreement should include more countries joining the Abraham Accords, the US-backed framework aimed at normalising relations with Israel.

“After all the work done by the United States… it should be mandatory that all of these countries… sign onto the Abraham Accords,” Trump wrote.

He named Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Qatar, Turkey, Egypt and Jordan among those he believes should join. While some of these countries already recognise Israel, others have linked any move to the issue of Palestinian statehood.

