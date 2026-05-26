‘No nuclear dust, no deal’: Trump issues ultimatum on enriched uranium as US launches new strikes on southern Iran

Trump has repeatedly said that preventing Iran from developing a nuclear weapon remains his main objective.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readMay 26, 2026 10:37 AM IST First published on: May 26, 2026 at 10:24 AM IST
Iran US IsraelPresident Donald Trump speaks during the 158th National Memorial Day Observance coinciding with the nation's 250th anniversary, at the Memorial Amphitheater in Arlington National Cemetery. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump said Iran must hand over its enriched uranium or ensure it is destroyed under supervision, even as American forces carried out what they described as “self-defence” strikes on Iranian targets.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the material, which he called “nuclear dust”, should be dealt with as part of any agreement to end the conflict.

“The Enriched Uranium (Nuclear Dust!) will either be immediately turned over to the United States to be brought home and destroyed or, preferably, in conjunction and coordination with the Islamic Republic of Iran, destroyed in place… with the Atomic Energy Commission, or its equivalent, being witness,” he wrote.

Donald Trump
(Photo: @realDonaldTrump)

Trump has repeatedly said that preventing Iran from developing a nuclear weapon remains his main objective. Iran has denied that it is seeking to build such a weapon.

His remarks came as the US military confirmed strikes in southern Iran. A spokesman for US Central Command, Captain Tim Hawkins said the action targeted missile launch sites and boats that were attempting to place mines.

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“US forces conducted self-defense strikes in southern Iran today to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces,” Hawkins said, adding that operations are continuing with restraint during the ceasefire.

No further details were given about the scale of the strikes or the damage caused. The ceasefire between the two sides, which began on April 8, remains in place.

The developments come as talks continue to end the war that started on February 28 after US and Israeli strikes on Iran. Iranian officials, including senior leaders, have been in Doha for discussions with mediators.

Trump said the negotiations were “going nicely” but warned that the outcome must meet US conditions.
“It will only be a Great Deal for all, or no Deal at all,” he said in another post.

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He also said that any final agreement should include more countries joining the Abraham Accords, the US-backed framework aimed at normalising relations with Israel.

“After all the work done by the United States… it should be mandatory that all of these countries… sign onto the Abraham Accords,” Trump wrote.

He named Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Qatar, Turkey, Egypt and Jordan among those he believes should join. While some of these countries already recognise Israel, others have linked any move to the issue of Palestinian statehood.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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