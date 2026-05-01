‘Will not call it a war’: Trump signals pressure on Iran, repeats tariff claim on India and Pakistan

Trump said he had played a role in resolving multiple global conflicts.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMay 1, 2026 11:14 AM IST First published on: May 1, 2026 at 11:14 AM IST
President Donald TrumpPresident Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump said he would not describe the current US military campaign against Iran as a “war”, while asserting that Tehran is under heavy pressure to reach a deal.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said Iran’s military capabilities had been significantly weakened. “I will not call it a war,” he said. “Iran is dying to make a deal… their Navy is gone, their Air Force is gone, and practically every ounce of equipment is gone.”

He also claimed that Iran’s drone manufacturing capacity had been reduced and that its nuclear programme had been “obliterated”.

Pressure through blockade

“Their economy is crashing. The blockade is incredible,” he said. “Their economy is a disaster, so we’ll see how long they hold out.”

Trump pointed to the ongoing US naval blockade of Iranian ports as a key factor weakening Tehran’s economy.

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Oil prices have surged amid the disruption, reflecting concerns over supply and regional instability.

Claim on India-Pakistan tensions

Trump also repeated his claim that he had intervened in tensions between India and Pakistan, saying he used trade tariff pressure to prevent escalation.

“I got it solved… by the use of tariffs,” he said. “I said, I’m going to charge you tariffs if you keep fighting.”

He added that Pakistani officials had thanked him for helping avert a larger conflict. “They said I saved 30 to 50 million lives… two nuclear nations were going at it,” he said.

Trump said he had played a role in resolving multiple global conflicts.

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“In almost every case, they sent letters thanking me… even letters to the Nobel Committee,” he said.

His remarks come as Washington weighs its next steps on Iran, with the possibility of further military or economic measures still under consideration.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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