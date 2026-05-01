‘Will not call it a war’: Trump signals pressure on Iran, repeats tariff claim on India and Pakistan

President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump said he would not describe the current US military campaign against Iran as a “war”, while asserting that Tehran is under heavy pressure to reach a deal.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said Iran’s military capabilities had been significantly weakened. “I will not call it a war,” he said. “Iran is dying to make a deal… their Navy is gone, their Air Force is gone, and practically every ounce of equipment is gone.”

He also claimed that Iran’s drone manufacturing capacity had been reduced and that its nuclear programme had been “obliterated”.

Pressure through blockade

“Their economy is crashing. The blockade is incredible,” he said. “Their economy is a disaster, so we’ll see how long they hold out.”

Trump pointed to the ongoing US naval blockade of Iranian ports as a key factor weakening Tehran’s economy.

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Oil prices have surged amid the disruption, reflecting concerns over supply and regional instability.

Claim on India-Pakistan tensions

Trump also repeated his claim that he had intervened in tensions between India and Pakistan, saying he used trade tariff pressure to prevent escalation.

#WATCH | US President Donald J Trump says, "… I settled eight wars… Almost in every case, they sent letters thanking me and letters to the Nobel Committee… In the case of India…, the prime minister of Pakistan said, I saved from 30 to 50 million lives. But it could have… pic.twitter.com/OXTwkry9Dj — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2026

“I got it solved… by the use of tariffs,” he said. “I said, I’m going to charge you tariffs if you keep fighting.”

He added that Pakistani officials had thanked him for helping avert a larger conflict. “They said I saved 30 to 50 million lives… two nuclear nations were going at it,” he said.

Trump said he had played a role in resolving multiple global conflicts.

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“In almost every case, they sent letters thanking me… even letters to the Nobel Committee,” he said.

His remarks come as Washington weighs its next steps on Iran, with the possibility of further military or economic measures still under consideration.