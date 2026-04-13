‘I don’t care if they come back or not’: Trump dismisses Iran negotiations, says US will press ahead with blockade

The US military, he added, would begin enforcing a blockade of Iranian ports at 10am.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readApr 13, 2026 08:19 AM IST First published on: Apr 13, 2026 at 08:19 AM IST
President Donald TrumpPresident Donald Trump speaks with reporters at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sunday, April 12, 2026, after he returned from Miami. (AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump said he was unconcerned about whether Iran returns to negotiations after talks in Pakistan failed to produce a deal, telling reporters, “I don’t care if they come back or not. If they don’t come back, I’m fine.”

Speaking at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, Trump suggested Iran would eventually give in to US demands despite the current impasse.

He said a ceasefire with Iran, expected to remain in place until April 22, was “holding well”. The US military, he added, would begin enforcing a blockade of Iranian ports at 10am ET (14:00 GMT).

The US President said that during the weekend ceasefire talks in Islamabad, led by Vice President JD Vance, Iran indicated it was seeking a nuclear weapon. “They still want it, and they made that clear the other night. Iran will not have a nuclear weapon,” he asserted.

Here’s what all he said

  • The ceasefire with Iran, meant to stay in effect until April 22, is “holding well”.
  • A blockade of Iranian ports will go into effect at 10am ET (14:00 GMT), as announced by the US military.
  • “I don’t care” if Iran comes back to the negotiating table. “If they don’t come back, I’m fine.”
  • Iran is “in very bad shape” and “desperate”, with its military “destroyed”.
  • The US has been “very nice” for not having “ripped down too many bridges” in Iran.
  • The two US airmen evacuated from Iran earlier this month are “in very good shape”.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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