‘I don’t care if they come back or not’: Trump dismisses Iran negotiations, says US will press ahead with blockade

US President Donald Trump said he was unconcerned about whether Iran returns to negotiations after talks in Pakistan failed to produce a deal, telling reporters, “I don’t care if they come back or not. If they don’t come back, I’m fine.”
Speaking at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, Trump suggested Iran would eventually give in to US demands despite the current impasse.
He said a ceasefire with Iran, expected to remain in place until April 22, was “holding well”. The US military, he added, would begin enforcing a blockade of Iranian ports at 10am ET (14:00 GMT).
The US President said that during the weekend ceasefire talks in Islamabad, led by Vice President JD Vance, Iran indicated it was seeking a nuclear weapon. “They still want it, and they made that clear the other night. Iran will not have a nuclear weapon,” he asserted.