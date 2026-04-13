‘I don’t care if they come back or not’: Trump dismisses Iran negotiations, says US will press ahead with blockade

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sunday, April 12, 2026, after he returned from Miami. (AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump said he was unconcerned about whether Iran returns to negotiations after talks in Pakistan failed to produce a deal, telling reporters, “I don’t care if they come back or not. If they don’t come back, I’m fine.”

Speaking at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, Trump suggested Iran would eventually give in to US demands despite the current impasse.