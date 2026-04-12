Trump shares article discussing possibility of naval blockade against Iran as peace talks fail

Trump had earlier struck a defiant tone, saying it “makes no difference” whether a deal is reached and claiming the US would “win regardless”.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readApr 12, 2026 11:28 AM IST First published on: Apr 12, 2026 at 11:24 AM IST
President Donald TrumpPresident Donald Trump attends the UFC 327 at Kaseya Center, Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Miami. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, Pool)

US President Donald Trump on Sunday shared an article on his Truth Social platform highlighting the possibility of a naval blockade against Iran, hours after high-stakes peace talks in Islamabad collapsed without a deal.

The article, published by conservative outlet Just the News, argued that Washington could “out-blockade” Iran in the Strait of Hormuz, tightening economic pressure if Tehran refuses US terms.

The development came as US Vice President JD Vance confirmed that 21 hours of negotiations had failed to produce an agreement. “We’ve had a number of substantive discussions… the bad news is that we have not reached an agreement,” Vance said, adding that Iran had “chosen not to accept our terms” and that Washington still needs a “fundamental commitment” that Tehran will not develop nuclear weapons.

Iran, however, described the talks as “intensive” and urged the US to avoid “excessive demands and unlawful requests”, signalling that key disagreements particularly over its nuclear programme and control of the Strait of Hormuz remain unresolved.

Trump had earlier struck a defiant tone, saying it “makes no difference” whether a deal is reached and claiming the US would “win regardless”. Even as talks were under way, he was trending online after attending a UFC event in Miami, where he received a strong reception from the crowd.

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The article shared by Trump suggests a naval blockade as a potential next step, arguing the US Navy could control maritime traffic and choke Iran’s oil exports — a strategy framed as an alternative to direct military escalation.

The collapse of the Islamabad talks — the highest-level US-Iran engagement in years — has cast uncertainty over the fragile ceasefire and raised fears of renewed escalation in the region.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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