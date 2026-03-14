Backbone of Iran’s oil industry Kharg Island ‘totally obliterated’, says Trump

US President Donald Trump said American forces carried out strikes on military targets on Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil export terminal in the Persian Gulf, warning that oil infrastructure on the island could also be targeted if Iran disrupts shipping in the region.

Trump announced the operation was a success, with the US military destroying all military targets on Kharg Island, in a post on Truth Social.

“Moments ago, at my direction, the United States Central Command executed one of the most powerful bombing raids in the history of the Middle East and totally obliterated every military target in Iran’s crown jewel, Kharg Island,” Trump wrote.

“Our weapons are the most powerful and sophisticated that the world has ever known but, for reasons of decency, I have chosen not to wipe out the oil infrastructure on the island,” he added.

He warned that the decision could change if shipping routes in the region were threatened.

Story continues below this ad

“Should Iran, or anyone else, do anything to interfere with the free and safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, I will immediately reconsider this decision,” Trump said.

The US president also said Iran could not defend itself against American military power.

“Iran has no ability to defend anything that we want to attack — there is nothing they can do about it.

Iran will never have a nuclear weapon, nor will it have the ability to threaten the United States of America, the Middle East or the world,” he wrote.

Story continues below this ad

Where is Kharg Island and why is it important?

Kharg Island lies about 15 nautical miles off Iran’s southern coast in the Persian Gulf. The small island is about five miles long and serves as the main terminal for Iran’s crude oil exports.

Large tankers load crude at the island before travelling through the Strait of Hormuz to global markets, including China, one of the largest buyers of Iranian oil.

Because most of Iran’s oil exports pass through the island, any disruption there could significantly affect the country’s economy and global oil supplies.

Trump also said Iran had little ability to defend against US attacks.

Story continues below this ad

“Iran’s Military, and all others involved with this Terrorist Regime, would be wise to lay down their arms, and save what’s left of their country,” he wrote.

The strike came as tensions rose in the Gulf after Iran targeted ships in the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route through which roughly a fifth of the world’s oil supply passes.

Trump said the US could also begin escorting tankers in the area soon. “It will happen soon,” he told reporters travelling with him before boarding Air Force One.

The United States is also sending more forces to the region, including the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA-7) and around 2,500 Marines, according to US officials cited by Reuters.

Story continues below this ad

The move comes as the conflict involving Iran and its regional allies has spread across parts of the Middle East, with missile and drone attacks reported in several countries and thousands of people killed or displaced, according to agency reports.