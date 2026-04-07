‘4 hours to destroy it all’: Trump issues final ultimatum as Tehran forms ‘human shields’ around power plants

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, April 6, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump said it would take “about four hours” to destroy Iran’s bridges and power plants if Tehran fails to meet a US deadline tied to reopening of Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking during a White House press conference, Trump warned that Iran could be “taken out in one night”, describing the situation as a “critical period” dependent on Tehran’s next move. He reiterated that key infrastructure could be rapidly targeted, adding pressure ahead of the deadline.