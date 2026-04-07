‘4 hours to destroy it all’: Trump issues final ultimatum as Tehran forms ‘human shields’ around power plants

US President Donald Trump said it would take “about four hours” to destroy Iran’s bridges and power plants if Tehran fails to meet a US deadline tied to reopening of Strait of Hormuz.
Speaking during a White House press conference, Trump warned that Iran could be “taken out in one night”, describing the situation as a “critical period” dependent on Tehran’s next move. He reiterated that key infrastructure could be rapidly targeted, adding pressure ahead of the deadline.
JUST IN: 🇮🇷🇺🇸 Iran urges young people to shield power plants with human chains as US President Trump threatens strikes. pic.twitter.com/JE5qdH0N1f— BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) April 6, 2026
His remarks come amid heightened tensions, as officials on both sides harden their positions and diplomatic efforts appear to stall.