‘4 hours to destroy it all’: Trump issues final ultimatum as Tehran forms ‘human shields’ around power plants

Trump warned that Iran could be “taken out in one night”, describing the situation as a “critical period” dependent on Tehran’s next move.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readApr 7, 2026 11:28 AM IST First published on: Apr 7, 2026 at 11:28 AM IST
President Donald TrumpPresident Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, April 6, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump said it would take “about four hours” to destroy Iran’s bridges and power plants if Tehran fails to meet a US deadline tied to reopening of Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking during a White House press conference, Trump warned that Iran could be “taken out in one night”, describing the situation as a “critical period” dependent on Tehran’s next move. He reiterated that key infrastructure could be rapidly targeted, adding pressure ahead of the deadline.

US deadline raises stakes over Strait of Hormuz

  • Trump declined to say whether the conflict was nearing an end, but signalled that the coming hours would be decisive. His remarks mark a sharp escalation in rhetoric, with Washington linking de-escalation to Iran’s actions in the vital oil transit route.

Ceasefire proposal rejected by both sides

  • The US president described a proposed 45-day ceasefire as a “significant step” but “not good enough”, while Iran has rejected the plan and called for a permanent end to the war.

Iranian official responds with warning

  • Iranian deputy youth affairs minister Alireza Rahimi, in a video message, pushed back against escalating threats and rhetoric surrounding potential attacks, warning of broader consequences of targeting civilian infrastructure.

His remarks come amid heightened tensions, as officials on both sides harden their positions and diplomatic efforts appear to stall.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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