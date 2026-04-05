‘Unbalanced’: Tehran rejects Trump’s 48-hour ultimatum on reopening Strait of Hormuz

People raise their hands during a protest calling for an end to the war in Tel Aviv, Israel. (Photo:AP)

Soon after US President Donald Trump warned Iran with a 48-hour deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face attacks, Tehran dismissed the ultimatum as “unbalanced” and said it would not succumb to pressure, according to Reuters.

The US’s warning comes as the United States and Israel increase pressure on Iran during an ongoing conflict that began with joint strikes in late February. Israeli officials said they were preparing possible attacks on Iranian energy facilities, pending approval from Washington.

At the same time, US and Iranian forces are searching for a missing American crew member after two US warplanes were downed, underlining the risks in the conflict despite US claims of air superiority.

Iran has largely shut the Strait of Hormuz a key global oil route raising concerns about energy supplies and the wider economy. Fighting has also expanded, with reported drone and missile strikes involving Iran, Israel and allied groups across the region.

What is the deadline?

Trump said in a social media post that Iran must “make a deal” or reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.

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“Time is running out 48 hours before all hell will rain down on them,” he wrote, reiterating earlier warnings that included possible strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure.

Pedetrians walk by a destroyed building within the Grand Hosseiniyeh, with the mosque visible in the background, which officials at the site say was hit by US-Israeli airstrikes in Iran. (Photo: AP)

His messaging has shifted between signalling room for negotiations and threatening military escalation. He had previously paused potential strikes on Iranian energy sites, saying talks were ongoing.

What has Iran said?

Iran rejected the ultimatum, with a senior commander from the Khatam al-Anbiya headquarters calling Trump’s remarks “a helpless, nervous, unbalanced and stupid action,” according to Aljazeera.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Tehran was open in principle to talks through mediation but stressed that any agreement must end what he described as an “illegal war”.

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Tehran has also warned of escalation, saying further attacks could widen the conflict across the region. It has highlighted risks around strikes near nuclear facilities, including concerns about possible radiation release after reported attacks near Bushehr.

Meanwhile, Iran says it has deployed new air-defence systems and claims to have shot down US aircraft, while continuing missile and drone strikes against Israeli targets and others in the region.