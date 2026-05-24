‘Final details being discussed’: Trump says Iran deal, Hormuz reopening ‘largely negotiated’

The US president has in recent weeks warned of possible strikes on Iran but said he paused action due to “serious negotiations” underway.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readMay 24, 2026 06:15 AM IST First published on: May 24, 2026 at 06:15 AM IST
White HousePresident Donald Trump arrives at the White House. (Photo: AP)

US President Donald Trump said a deal with Iran to end the conflict, including reopening the Strait of Hormuz, has been “largely negotiated”.

In a social media post, Trump said “final aspects and details of the deal are currently being discussed” and would be announced soon. He described the understanding as a “Memorandum of Understanding pertaining to peace” involving the United States, Iran, and several regional countries.

Trump said he had spoken with leaders of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, and Bahrain, as well as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

There was no immediate response from Iran or Israel.

What Trump said

Trump said the agreement was close but not final. “Final aspects and details of the deal are currently being discussed,” he said.

He added that his call with Netanyahu “went very well”, even as Israel had earlier pushed for stronger military action against Iran.

The US president has in recent weeks warned of possible strikes on Iran but said he paused action due to “serious negotiations” underway.

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Progress and concerns

A regional official familiar with the talks told AP that the US and Iran were moving closer to an agreement, though “last-minute disputes” could still delay it.

The proposed deal could include:

  • A formal declaration to end the war
  • Talks on Iran’s nuclear programme over the next two months
  • Reopening of the Strait of Hormuz
  • An end to the US blockade of Iranian ports
  • Iran has not confirmed these details.

Iran’s position

Iran described the draft as a “framework agreement” for further talks, according to state media cited by AP.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said the aim was to end the war first, with other issues to be discussed later. “We want this to include the main issues required for ending the imposed war,” he said.

He added that nuclear issues are not part of the current stage of negotiations, while lifting sanctions remains a key demand for Tehran.

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Regional diplomacy

Talks have involved several countries, with Pakistan playing a mediating role. Pakistan’s army chief Asim Munir met Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian and other senior officials in Tehran.

Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said Tehran had rebuilt its military strength and warned that any renewed US attack would be met with a stronger response, AP reported.

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The conflict began after US and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, which disrupted ongoing nuclear talks. Iran responded with attacks on Israel and on countries hosting US forces.

Also read ‘More crushing than the first day’: Iran’s top negotiator Qalibaf warns Trump as Pakistan Army chief Munir holds Tehran talks

A ceasefire has been in place since April 7, but tensions remained high after Iran effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil and gas supplies.

The war’s key issues, including Iran’s nuclear programme and regional alliances, remain unresolved.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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