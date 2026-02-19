Donald Trump to order Tehran attack? Signs that indicate US-Iran war closer than ever

The standoff between the United States and Iran appears increasingly fragile, with a confluence of military, diplomatic and economic signals suggesting the possibility of a new conflict.

Several media outlets pointed to an accelerated US military buildup, stalled nuclear negotiations, satellite imagery showing Iranian fortifications, domestic unrest inside Iran and fresh tensions in the Strait of Hormuz. Together, these developments have intensified speculation that President Donald Trump could be preparing for military action.

Here are some indicators that suggest the risk of escalation is higher than it has been in years.

According to Newsweek, the size and pace of the US military deployment stand out. President Trump has ordered the USS Gerald R Ford – the world’s largest aircraft carrier – toward the region, where it is expected to join other American naval assets, including the USS Abraham Lincoln and guided-missile destroyers.

News agency Associated Press reported that the arrival of the Ford near the Mediterranean underscores the tensions between Washington and Tehran. Additional American warships and aircraft have been repositioned closer to the Middle East.

As AP noted, “The movements of additional American warships and airplanes don’t guarantee a US strike on Iran, but it does give President Donald Trump the ability to carry out one should he choose to do so.”

The Soufan Center, as cited by AP, said, “This week, another 50 U.S. combat aircraft — F-35s, F-22s, and F-16s — were ordered to the region, supplementing the hundreds deployed to bases in the Arab Gulf states. The deployments reinforce Trump’s threat — restated on a nearly daily basis — to proceed with a major air and missile campaign on the regime if talks fail.”

Plans for ‘massive, weekslong campaign’

Anonymous briefings cited by Newsweek described preparations for a “massive, weekslong campaign”, rather than limited precision strikes.

Sources told Axios, as referenced by Newsweek, that the operation could resemble all-out war more than last summer’s targeted strikes on Iranian facilities. Such language, analysts say, signals preparation for sustained air and naval operations targeting Iran’s nuclear and missile infrastructure.

Trump has repeatedly issued public warnings. On Truth Social, he wrote, “Should Iran decide not to make a Deal, it may be necessary for the United States to use Diego Garcia, and the Airfield located in Fairford, in order to eradicate a potential attack by a highly unstable and dangerous Regime.”

Fairford is an airfield in England used by the US Air Force.

Nuclear talks stuck on red lines

Diplomatic efforts remain underway but appear strained. According to news agency Reuters, Iranian and US negotiators met in Geneva, with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, saying they had agreed on “guiding principles”.

However, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the two sides remained apart on several issues.

Vice President JD Vance said the discussions went well “in some ways”, but stressed that Trump has set “red lines that the Iranians are not yet willing to actually acknowledge and work through”.

The central disagreements include uranium enrichment and Iran’s missile programme. Washington suspects Iran of seeking a nuclear bomb and wants it to give up uranium enrichment entirely, along with long-range ballistic missiles and support for regional groups.

Iran denies pursuing a nuclear weapon and insists its atomic programme is peaceful. Tehran has also refused to negotiate beyond nuclear issues, describing limitations on its missile arsenal as a red line.

Reuters reported that Iran was expected to make a written proposal addressing US concerns, even as Trump continued to threaten military action if talks collapsed.

Satellite images show fortifications

Recent satellite imagery has added to concerns. Reuters reported that commercial satellite images showed Iran repairing and fortifying nuclear and missile sites damaged in last year’s strikes.

The images showed work at nuclear facilities and missile bases, along with reinforced tunnel entrances and new structures potentially designed to shield sensitive equipment from surveillance or further attacks.

At the same time, Reuters noted preparations at US bases across the Middle East over the past month, underscoring the parallel military positioning by both sides.

Strait of Hormuz and energy shockwaves

Tensions spilt into the energy markets. According to Reuters, oil prices rose amid fears of fresh conflict, while Russia warned against an “unprecedented escalation of tension” around Iran.

AP reported that Iran launched live-fire drills in the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway through which roughly a fifth of the world’s traded oil passes. Iranian forces fired missiles and temporarily restricted traffic, citing safety concerns.

The show of force coincided with diplomatic meetings in Geneva.

Oil prices climbed in response. US benchmark crude gained $1.02 to $66.07 per barrel, while Brent crude rose $1 to $71.35, AP reported. Energy stocks advanced even as broader US markets slipped amid concerns about a widening conflict.

Trump says outcome of Iran talks will be decided over next 10 days

Donald Trump indicates he will be making a decision on a potential strike against Iran in the next 10 days. Recalling the US strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities in June during his remarks at the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace, Trump said, “Now, we may have to take it a step further — or we may not. Maybe we’re going to make a deal.”

“You’re going to be finding out over the next, probably 10 days,” Trump said.

Trump reiterates that Iran “can’t have a nuclear weapon”.

“You can’t have peace in the Middle East if they have a nuclear weapon,” he added.

Domestic unrest

Internal pressures are also shaping Iran’s posture. AP reported that anti-government demonstrations have continued, including memorial ceremonies marking 40 days since protesters were killed.

Iran’s government has reported 3,117 deaths in recent unrest, while the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency estimates over 7,000 killed. The Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights said at least 26 detainees have received death sentences.

President Trump has previously cited Iran’s mass executions and crackdowns as red lines.

International concern is growing

Reuters reported that Poland urged its citizens to leave Iran immediately, with Prime Minister Donald Tusk warning that “within a few, a dozen, or even a few dozen hours, the possibility of evacuation will be out of the question”.

Meanwhile, Russia cautioned against further escalation and joined Iranian naval drills in the Gulf of Oman, according to Reuters and AP.

Markets signal heightened risk

Prediction markets are also reflecting expectations of possible military action. On Polymarket, the probability of a US or Israeli strike by June 30 has been cited at around 71 per cent. Kalshi markets place the chances of a US-Iran nuclear deal before August at roughly 30 per cent.