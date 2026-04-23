‘Hellhole on the planet’: Trump endorses activist who claims Indians, Chinese abuse birthright citizenship in US

United States President Donald Trump Thursday shared a video of an activist who equated India and China as “hellhole on the planet”, as he went on to advocate for an end to birthright citizenship.
The activist, Michael Savage, who is the host of the show ‘The Savage Nation’ streaming on Newsmax, said: “A baby here becomes an instant citizen, and then they bring the entire family from China or India, or some other hellhole on the planet.”
Trump even shared the transcript of the show.
The endorsement comes weeks after the US Supreme Court expressed it was set to rule as illegal the Trump administration’s executive order outlawing birthright citizenship. The SC’s deliberation on April 1 came over a year after Trump signed an executive order denying citizenship to children of parents who were not themselves US citizens or lawful permanent residents.
“You don’t have to go too far to see that. English is not spoken here anymore. That there’s almost no loyalty to this country amongst the immigrant class coming in today, which was not always the case,” Savage added.
Minutes into the show, he also slammed the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) Attorney Cecillia Wang for supporting the citizenship rights of children born in the US to undocumented or temporary-visa-holder parents.
He called Wang’s advocacy an attempt “to destroy our national identity, turn us into a colony of China,” adding that it wasn’t “limited to China, it’s also India.”
“They’re also abusing it. I used to be a great supporter of Indians in India until I opened my eyes to what’s going on here,” Savage stated.
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Claiming that the internal mechanisms of high-end technology in California are set up to run by Indians and Chinese, he asserted, “White men need not apply to jobs in the state of California… I don’t care what your qualifications are. You’re not getting a job in High-Tech in California. Your chances are nil. You have to be from India or China…”
Savage urged Trump to break the ACLU under RICO statutes, “before there’s nothing left of this nation to save.”
The Indian-American communityis one of the fastest-growing immigrant populations in the US, which will be profoundly impacted by the end of birthright citizenship in the US when it comes through. It is likely to impact children born in the US to H-1B visa holders, those waiting for green card, temporary visa holders such as those on student or visitor visas, and undocumented immigrants. This will also discourage Indian professionals, students, and families from seeking opportunities in the US.
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