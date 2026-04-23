‘Hellhole on the planet’: Trump endorses activist who claims Indians, Chinese abuse birthright citizenship in US

United States President Donald Trump Thursday shared a video of an activist who equated India and China as “hellhole on the planet”, as he went on to advocate for an end to birthright citizenship.

The activist, Michael Savage, who is the host of the show ‘The Savage Nation’ streaming on Newsmax, said: “A baby here becomes an instant citizen, and then they bring the entire family from China or India, or some other hellhole on the planet.”

Trump even shared the transcript of the show.

The endorsement comes weeks after the US Supreme Court expressed it was set to rule as illegal the Trump administration’s executive order outlawing birthright citizenship. The SC’s deliberation on April 1 came over a year after Trump signed an executive order denying citizenship to children of parents who were not themselves US citizens or lawful permanent residents.