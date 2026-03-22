ICE agents to be deployed at US airports on Monday, Trump’s border czar Homan confirms

ICE airport deployment plan aims to reduce long security lines as Trump administration pushes move during travel rush and funding standoff.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readMar 22, 2026 10:21 PM IST First published on: Mar 22, 2026 at 10:17 PM IST
us airport icePresident Donald Trump had announced on Saturday that he will order federal immigration officers to take a role in security at the airports. (AI Generated Image)

White House border czar Tom Homan on Sunday confirmed that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents will be deployed to airports across the United States on Monday, calling it an effort by the Trump administration to ease operations and long lines at the airports during one of the busiest travel seasons.

President Donald Trump had announced on Saturday that he will order federal immigration officers to take a role in security at the airports unless the Democrats agree on a bill which would fund the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which includes the Transportation Security Administration.

In a series of posts on Truth Social, the US president said he was planning to deploy ICE agents at the airports if the congressional standoff continues. The Republican leader had said, “ICE is ready to go on Monday.”

ice us airport
According to Homan, ICE agents would majorly be deployed to those airports where there’s long wait times at security. (AI Generated Image)

Trump said immigration agents would “do security like no one has ever seen before,” which would include “the immediate arrest of all illegal immigrants who have come into our country.”

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Trump’s border czar Homan, during an interview with CNN on Sunday said that his agency was charting out plans for deployment at the airports and advocated in favour of ICE agents, saying they would help support security officials as thousands have gone without pay amid a partial government shutdown.

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“It’s a work in progress, but we will be at airports tomorrow, helping TSA move those lines along,” Homan said.

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According to Homan, ICE agents would majorly be deployed to those airports where there’s long wait times at security, prioritising ones with lines of about three hours. The border czar added that agency heads are still under discussion regarding how many agents to deploy, where to deploy and how swiftly they would be deployed.

“When we deploy them more, we’ll have a well-thought-out plan to execute,” Homan said, noting ICE agents were already at the airports and they were equipped to cover exit areas.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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