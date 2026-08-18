US teen lifeguard who saved Indian-origin boy gets Trump’s White House invite

US President Donald Trump on Monday honoured 16-year-old lifeguard Ryder Williams and 10-year-old Indian-origin boy Nathaniel Rai at the White House, weeks after Williams rescued the child from powerful waves at a California beach.

Williams was joined at the Oval Office by his parents, Shane and Shannon, and fellow lifeguard Aaron Bohnen, who assisted in the rescue. Nathaniel attended the meeting with his father Sumit and sister Layla.

Williams rescued Nathaniel on July 25 after spotting the boy lose his footing in ankle-deep water at Seabright Beach in Santa Cruz, California. Footage of the rescue, which showed the teenager battling powerful waves to bring Nathaniel back to shore, later went viral on social media and was seen by Trump.

Trump praised Williams as a “real hero” and congratulated Nathaniel for surviving the ordeal.

“What you did was incredible, and everybody saw it,” Trump told Williams, recalling the video of the rescue. “When I first saw it, I said, ‘roll that back, I want to see that again.’”

President Trump honored teen lifeguard Ryder Williams in the Oval Office on Monday after Williams rescued a 10-year-old boy from drowning at Seabright Beach in Santa Cruz, California. The boy, Nathaniel Rai, and his family also attended the event. “Both of you people have to be… pic.twitter.com/V8i3xazkS1 — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 17, 2026

Trump also told Nathaniel: “God was watching you.”

How the rescue unfolded

Williams said he saw Nathaniel lose his footing in shallow water while he was about 20 yards from the lifeguard tower to which he was assigned.

As the conditions became dangerous, Williams moved into the water to reach the boy. Nathaniel eventually lost consciousness as powerful waves repeatedly crashed over them, according to the report.

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Williams said his training helped him remain focused during the rescue.

“In those dangerous moments that we have, we always try to fall back on our training,” he said. “We are trained so well by many to handle that situation as best we can. So I really was thinking about how to get the boy out of the water as fast as I can.”

Meet the hero! 16-year-old lifeguard Ryder (reportedly Ryder Williams) This high school student and seasonal Santa Cruz State Parks lifeguard pulled off one of the most incredible rescues of the summer at Seabright Beach on July 25. A 10-year-old boy was being hammered by… pic.twitter.com/aptY6u0nSb — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) July 28, 2026

Bohnen later assisted Williams in bringing Nathaniel safely ashore.

Nathaniel’s father, Sumit Rai, thanked the lifeguards for saving his son’s life.

Trump jokes about rescue

Trump praised Williams for his courage and said he was impressed by the teenager’s actions. “He’s a real hero,” Trump said. “I don’t know if I’d do it. I wouldn’t probably. You’re lucky I wasn’t on the service that day.”

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In comments to Nathaniel, Trump also said: “You are very lucky I was not on service that day,” appearing to joke about what might have happened had he been the lifeguard.

Trump also praised Nathaniel for remaining calm during the ordeal, saying: “Your father is the happiest man in the world.”

Williams, who attended the White House meeting in his California State Parks lifeguard uniform, said he hopes to become a paramedic and eventually a firefighter.

Trump told the teenager he could be getting “some good recommendations”.The president also invited the group to see the Lincoln Bedroom, which Abraham Lincoln used as an office and Cabinet Room.

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Trump had previously shared footage of the rescue on Truth Social and said Williams and his family would be invited to the White House.

(With inputs from AP, PTI)